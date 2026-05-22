A Nigerian teacher has shared the hilarious voice note that he received from a little pupil during the holidays

He posted the voice note and their entire WhatsApp chat on TikTok, and it caught people’s attention

Many netizens who came across the little girl’s voice note had different things to say in the comments section

A teacher has posted online a funny message that he received from one of his young pupils while schools were closed for the break.

The brief chat, which took place on Whatsapp, quickly drew people's interest after it was shared publicly.

Teacher posts the message he received from a pupil. Photo credit: @backhatdude/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Teacher posts voice note from pupil

The full conversation was uploaded on TikTok by the account holder known as @backhatdude.

In the audio, the child spoke with a candid and informal tone, recounting how she had forwarded some content to her instructor after seeing it on a popular video platform.

She also referred to a previous picture that had been edited, explaining that someone had compared her appearance to a character from a children’s programme.

The pupil insisted that she did not see the resemblance and stated that she did not look like anyone else, adding that she had no intention of being impolite in saying so.

She went on to thank her teacher, ask whether he would be returning soon, and express curiosity about the reason for his absence.

The girl also mentioned that she was eager to meet up with her classmates again, noting that they were fond of her and that she wanted to share the news with them.

Sharing the post on TikTok, the teacher said:

"POV: One of your students reached out to you during the holiday."

Teacher reacts as a pupil sends unexpected message to him. Photo credit: @backhatdude/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as teacher posts voice note from pupil

After the post appeared on TikTok, viewers left lots of reactions beneath the post.

@Samconfii said:

"This girl healing process go long oooo MWAH master."

@Love of your life said:

"What if the school wants retain u after Nysc, will u agree? Omo those kids will miss you."

@Blessed said:

"No one talked about how intelligent and smart that kid is. Imagine the kid at that age using all part of speech very well and accurately master must have worked so hard."

@Damilola Adedeji said:

"This isn’t a safe boundary to engage with children regardless of intentions. This is inappropriate."

@explore with prisca said:

"I'm low-key feeling for dolapo! Our healing stage long ooh, in less than one year when you'll be leaving the school."

@Style & Stitches by Dee said:

"I don’t mean to b rude but I don’t know who’s that person. Okay goodbye, I’m just fine Muah."

@leetah said:

"The way this girl would cry when you finally leave. I am grown now but I still remember those corpe members that I got so close to while in primary school."

@𝓢𝓱𝓮’𝓼 𝓔𝓾𝓽𝓸𝓵𝓪𝓱 commented:

"Being an amazing Teacher is the best you can offer every kid you come across in life. They won't forget you, I am a proud mother of nations."

@Big Nifey added:

"Just dey carry her dey go when you dey leave o, cos na big heartbreak you go give her so. She's such a darling."

@Daughter of Benjamin added:

"Hahahahahahaha now I miss my kids in delta state. She called me lady with her moms phone hope to hear from her someday."

See the post below:

Lecturer posts unexpected messages from students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lecturer shared a post on TikTok showing messages she had received from her students.

According to the lecturer, she had just finished an examination session with the students when they sent messages thanking her.

Source: Legit.ng