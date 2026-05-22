A young lady shared her experience as she celebrated becoming a registered nurse at the University of Ibadan

She shared the challenges she experienced while trying to gain admission to study nursing at the University of Ibadan

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady

A Nigerian lady named Esther narrated her academic journey as she became a registered nurse from the University of Ibadan.

The final-year nursing student shared her experience with multiple Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations before she gained admission

A UI nursing student who wrote JAMB exam 5 times becomes registered nurse. Photo: @itses_ther

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan nursing student shares experience

Identified as @itses_ther on X, the lady shared why she kept missing admission into the University of Ibadan to study nursing.

According to her, she was getting below the cut-off mark, thereby rewriting UTME again till she made it.

The lady shared her story while reacting to an X post by @SirDavidBent, asking people to post two photos to show growth.

The X post read:

"With two different pictures, define your “GROWTH” so far?"

Quoting the viral X post, Esther shared two photos with the caption:

"2019 vs 2026 I wrote JAMB 5 times. Every single time, I missed the University of Ibadan Nursing cut-off mark by just 1 or 3 mrks. Today, I’m a final year student at the University of Ibadan and also a Registered Nurse."

She added:

"Thank God for growth."

See her X post below:

Reactions trail UI nursing student's experience

Her story triggered reactions on X, as many people congratulated the final year University of Ibadan nursing student on her academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

@Beautyugo1 said:

"This is awesome I'm glad you didn't give up Congratulations Esther."

@Justin176798381 said:

"No this isn’t growth , but a success story."

@thefiola_ said:

"I’m so happy for you…. Congratulations, you shall graduate well."

@okingjamez said:

"Wow congrats. Mutuals?"

@usher_nuel said:

"Sooo proud of u."

@Hayor_tunde said:

"Wahoo congratulations."

A lady who wrote UTME five times celebrates as she finally became a registered nurse. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng