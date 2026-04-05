Armed bandits killed a police officer and injured two civilians during deadly attacks in Sayaya town , Katsina State

, Properties worth millions were destroyed as the armed bandits looted and set fire to shops and the health care centre

Governor Dikko Radda expressed condolences to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and the affected families following the violent incidents

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Katsina State - Armed bandits have killed a policeman identified as Suleiman Bishir and injured two civilians during coordinated attacks in Matazu local government area of Katsina State.

The terrorists also destroyed property worth millions of naira in broad daylight during the attacks on the two communities.

It was gathered that the injured residents were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

As reported by Channels Television, the bandits first stormed Sayaya town, set the health care centre ablaze, and looted and burnt several major shops in the town.

“The assailants also destroyed two vehicles in Sayaya.”

Residents described the slain policeman as dedicated and well-respected in the community.

Katsina governor reacts to bandit attack

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, said the bandits ambushed the police station where a policeman lost his life.

Mohammed said the terrorists also attacked the primary health care centre, and looted several shops in the town.

He made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Governor Dikko Radda condoled with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and officers of the Command over the death of the policeman.

The governor, during his visit to the area, extended his sympathies to the families affected by the violence.

In a related development, the bandits reportedly burnt down another vehicle during an attack in Dankawari town.

Herdsmen kill 9 in fresh Benue attack

Recall that no fewer than nine people were killed in a coordinated attack by armed herdsmen in Benue State's Agena community.

Community markets and homes were destroyed; several residents are missing following the pre-dawn assault.

Governor Hycinth Alia condemned the deadly attack and warned against ongoing patterns of violence in the state.

Read more stories on bandit attacks:

Easter: Terrorists storm churches, kill 7

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that terrorists attacked two churches, killing at least seven people and abducting several others in Ariko, Kaduna State.

Residents reported that attackers operated for an extended period, exploiting poor telecommunications and security gaps in the community.

The assault came two months after a similar incident in Kurmin Wali, reigniting concerns over rural security in Southern Kaduna.

Source: Legit.ng