AIG Moshood Olohundare Jimoh said constructive criticism from journalists helps strengthen public institutions, as he received the NUJ's Crime Fighter of the Year award in Abuja

Jimoh stressed the need for stronger collaboration between the media and security agencies, reaffirming the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to community-oriented policing and public engagement

The NUJ also used the occasion to warn against fake news and disinformation ahead of the 2027 general elections

Abuja, FCT - Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Moshood Olohundare Jimoh has called for stronger collaboration between the media and security agencies, saying constructive criticism from journalists helps improve public institutions and accountability.

Jimoh made the remarks in Abuja while receiving the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Federal Capital Territory Council’s Crime Fighter of the Year award during the council’s annual Press Week.

AIG Moshood Jimoh calls for stronger collaboration between journalists and security agencies while addressing guests at the NUJ event in Abuja. Photo credit: NUJ FCT

Source: UGC

The Zone 2 police command chief, who oversees Lagos and Ogun states, said journalists should be seen as partners in nation-building rather than adversaries, stressing that responsible reporting plays a key role in strengthening democratic institutions and public trust.

“Constructive criticism often serves as a wake-up call for institutions and public officers,” Jimoh said while accepting the award.

Drawing from his experience as a former force public relations officer, the senior police officer reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to improved media engagement and community-centred policing.

He said the force, under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, remained focused on people-oriented policing and intelligence-led operations aimed at improving public safety.

NUJ recognises security operations in Lagos, Ogun

The NUJ FCT Council said Jimoh was selected for the honour in recognition of his intelligence-driven security operations, targeted surveillance efforts and rapid-response interventions across Lagos and Ogun states.

The award adds to a growing list of recognitions for the police chief, following his emergence earlier this year as Security Officer of the Year at the 2025 Security and Emergency Management Awards.

Jimoh previously served as Commissioner of Police in Lagos state before his appointment as Assistant Inspector-General in charge of Zone 2 Command.

NUJ warns against fake news ahead of 2027 elections

Speaking at the event, NUJ FCT Council Chairman Grace Ike called for responsible journalism and deeper collaboration between the media and public institutions to curb disinformation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

She warned that the spread of fake news and misinformation poses a growing threat to democratic stability and national cohesion.

The event was attended by NUJ President Comrade Alhassan Yahaya Abdul and former NUJ President Chris Isiguzo.

Former Inspector-General of Police Mike Okiro was also conferred with the status of NUJ Patron, while other honourees included Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede, LEADERSHIP Newspapers Editor-in-Chief Azu Ishiekwene and ARISE TV journalist Sumner Sambo.

AIG Moshood Jimoh receives an award during the Nigerian Union of Journalists FCT Council Press Week event in Abuja. Photo credit: NUJ FCT

Source: UGC

AIG Jimoh calls for stronger collaboration among security agencies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that AIG Jimoh called for stronger collaboration among security agencies as part of efforts to improve national security operations.

He made the remarks on Tuesday, April 21, during a visit to the Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command of the Nigerian Air Force in Ikeja, Air Vice Marshal Abdul Suleh.

Jimoh was accompanied by senior members of his management team to the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, where he held discussions on operational coordination and inter-agency cooperation.

Source: Legit.ng