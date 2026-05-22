Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are reportedly close to agreeing a mega-fight for later this year

Both fighters could earn up to ₦ 276.9 billion each from the blockbuster bout

₦ The heavyweight showdown could generate over ₦923 billion in total revenue

Nigerian-born heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua could be set for the biggest payday of his illustrious career after reports emerged that his long-awaited clash against fellow British heavyweight Tyson Fury may finally happen later this year.

The blockbuster showdown, which boxing fans have waited years to witness, is now reportedly targeted for the final quarter of the year after repeated failed negotiations and missed opportunities in the past.

Anthony Joshua fighting Jake Paul at Kaseya Center in December 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng has exclusively gathered that the fight has the potential to become the richest event in British boxing history, with Joshua and Fury expected to pocket as much as £150 million each in prize money.

Using the current exchange rate of £1 to ₦1,846.15, Joshua’s projected earnings would amount to approximately ₦276,922,350,000, which shows the enormous commercial value attached to the heavyweight showdown.

Joshua vs Fury finally edging closer

For almost a decade, boxing supporters across the world have demanded a fight between Joshua and Fury.

Both fighters dominated the heavyweight division during their peak years, holding multiple world titles and building massive global fanbases.

However, negotiations repeatedly collapsed due to disputes over contracts, scheduling issues, promotional disagreements, and mandatory title obligations.

Now, there appears to be renewed confidence that the fight will finally happen.

Joshua is expected to face Kristian Prenga in July as part of his comeback plans, while Fury is also planning another warm-up bout in August after defeating Arslanbek Makhmudov earlier this year.

Despite the additional fights, promoters still expect the long-awaited clash to take place in November.

Speaking to The Sun, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn expressed confidence that the fight would happen before the end of the year.

“For us, we were always told it was November. It’s definitely happening this year,” Hearn said.

Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua in the stands at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photo by Bradley Collyer

Source: Getty Images

Expert predicts record-breaking earnings

Dr Dan Plumley, a respected sports finance expert and principal lecturer in sport finance at Sheffield Hallam University, believes the commercial scale of the contest will surpass every previous British boxing event.

According to him, the fight would generate enormous income through ticket sales, pay-per-view subscriptions, sponsorship deals, broadcasting rights, and possible site fees.

“Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury is the fight that British boxing fans have been waiting for for the best part of a decade,” Plumley told Legit.ng through 247Bet.

“This fight would be one of the biggest events in global boxing history, certainly in British boxing history, and it is arguably the biggest of the modern era.”

Plumley added that Wembley Stadium alone could generate up to £120 million (N221.5 billion) in gate revenue because of overwhelming demand.

“In simple terms, it would be a UK mega fight on another level,” he explained.

“Both men are former heavyweight world champions with huge followings in the UK, and this matchup would easily fill Wembley Stadium twice over.”

Netflix, Saudi Arabia could push figures higher

Another major financial factor surrounding the fight is broadcasting rights.

Plumley revealed that streaming giant Netflix could spend more than £10 million (N18.5 billion) just to secure rights for the event.

Joshua already has a long-term partnership agreement with DAZN, meaning any outside broadcaster would need to negotiate heavily to secure distribution access.

“It is safe to say that it will cost Netflix upwards of £10 million, but that would be relatively small change for the streaming giant to acquire an event of this scale,” Plumley stated.

Saudi Arabia also remains a possible venue option despite growing expectations that the fight could happen in the United Kingdom.

According to Plumley, staging the bout in Saudi Arabia could inject an extra £100 million (N184.6 billion) into the total revenue package because of lucrative site fees.

Joshua and Fury may have missed bigger fortune

Despite the enormous projected earnings, Plumley believes both Joshua and Fury could have earned significantly more had they fought during the peak years of their careers.

Tyson Fury challenging Anthony Joshua after his fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson

Source: Getty Images

Back then, both fighters held heavyweight world titles simultaneously, making the potential clash even more commercially valuable.

“If Joshua vs Fury had happened a few years ago, when both fighters held belts, it would certainly have been even bigger and generated even more revenue,” he explained.

Plumley estimated that the fight could have generated between £650 million and £750 million in total revenue during its ideal peak period.

That figure translates to between N1.2 trillion and N1.38 trillion.

He compared the potential commercial appeal to iconic boxing events such as Floyd Mayweather versus Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor.

Purse split may favour Fury

While fans may expect an even split between the two fighters, Plumley suggested that Fury currently holds a slight advantage at the negotiating table.

The “Gypsy King” recently returned successfully to action, while Joshua is still preparing for his own comeback.

“The split of the purse also comes into the equation, and it is never as simple as 50/50,” Plumley said.

“Fury may hold a slight advantage after coming through his comeback fight with relative ease, while Joshua is yet to fight in his own comeback trail.”

Rematch already being discussed

Promoters are reportedly already considering the possibility of a rematch because of the extraordinary commercial potential.

According to Plumley, a successful first fight could lead to another mega payday for everyone involved.

“If it goes well, a rematch could draw similar numbers, and everyone involved could double their money,” he added.

Plumley, who has regularly contributed to BBC and Sky Sports, added that the most optimistic projections estimate the fight could generate between £500 million and £550 million overall revenue, translating to approximately N923 billion to N1.01 trillion.

"A scenario like this could inflate both the UK and global PPV buys and generate increases in site fees and sponsorships," he said.

"The predicted fighter purse here could be up to £100m-£150m each, with total revenue for the fight being up to an estimated £500m-£550m."

Joshua relocates to Dubai

Legit.ng previously reported that Joshua has relocated to Dubai after his change of residential status was reportedly reflected in company filings connected to his business empire.

The move came months after the tragic accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that claimed the lives of his close associates Kevin Ayodele and Sina Ghami shortly after Joshua’s victory over Jake Paul in Miami.

Source: Legit.ng