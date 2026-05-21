A coup suspect has revealed shocking details of an alleged plot to infiltrate the Presidential Villa in Abuja

Zekeri Umoru, a Julius Berger employee, admitted discussions about cutting electricity to aid the plan against President Bola Tinubu

The Federal High Court in Abuja is hearing evidence as six defendants face charges ranging from treason to terrorism financing

Zekeri Umoru, one of the suspected coup plotters, revealed on Wednesday that discussions were held about switching off electricity at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The alleged plan was aimed at aiding a coup against President Bola Tinubu and other top government officials.

Federal High Court hears video evidence as coup suspects face treason charges. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

Mr Umoru, an employee of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc in the Maintenance Department at the Villa, made the statement in a video evidence played before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja. He warned that such an action would immediately trigger investigations and lead to the detention of workers on duty.

Recruitment of soldiers and security officials

In the video, Mr Umoru alleged that Colonel Mohammed Ma’aji, described as the coup mastermind, offered him money through Police Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim to recruit between 18 and 19 persons working inside the Villa. Those targeted for recruitment included soldiers, State Security Service (SSS) officials, and Julius Berger staff.

He further claimed that Colonel Ma’aji insisted he could gain access to the Villa “with force,” even if those recruited refused to cooperate.

Dispute over N100 million demand

Mr Umoru told investigators that Inspector Ibrahim later demanded N100 million from Colonel Ma’aji to facilitate entry into the Villa through an ambulance route. However, Colonel Ma’aji reportedly refused, saying the amount was excessive.

Despite this, Colonel Ma’aji allegedly maintained that he could still force his way into the Villa, though “there would be bloodshed.” Mr Umoru said he became uncomfortable with the plan and attempted to return the money he had received, noting that accessing the Villa “was no child’s play.”

Denial of access to solar power plant

Mr Umoru denied ever having access to the Villa’s solar power plant, despite allegations that he planned to sabotage electricity within the complex. He explained that he did not report the alleged discussions immediately because Inspector Ibrahim discouraged him, asking him to delete messages and avoid contacting Colonel Ma’aji due to an ongoing audit at their office.

Trial adjourned until May 21

Justice Abdulmalik adjourned the matter until May 21, 2026, for continuation of the trial-within-trial. The court is seeking to determine whether the statements made by the six defendants were voluntary.

The Federal Government, through the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), arraigned the defendants on a 13-count charge filed on April 20, 2026, by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN).

Colonel Mohammed Ma’aji is accused of masterminding coup plot against Tinubu. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Defendants and charges

The charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/206/2026, lists the following defendants:

- Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Ibrahim Gana (rtd) – First defendant

- Cap. Erasmus Ochegobia Victor (rtd) – Second defendant

- Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim – Third defendant

- Zekeri Umoru – Fourth defendant

- Bukar Kashim Goni – Fifth defendant

- Abdulkadir Sani – Sixth defendant

The former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, is alleged to be part of the act but is currently at large.

The defendants face charges ranging from treason and terrorism to failure to disclose security intelligence and money laundering linked to terrorism financing.

Court reviews video evidence in failed coup plot

Legit.ng earlier reported that a federal court in Abuja has heard fresh details in the ongoing trial of six people accused of plotting a coup against President Bola Tinubu’s government, with one of the defendants insisting he was misled and had no idea of any plan to overthrow the state.

Source: Legit.ng