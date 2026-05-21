A senior advocate has made fresh allegations against INEC chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan over alleged partisan conduct

Calls have intensified for his resignation amid accusations of bias, political influence, and disputed electoral decisions

The prominent lawyer, who also expressed doubt that the 2027 elections can be credible, cited concerns over institutional independence

Onitsha-based legal luminary, Chief (Barr.) Ben Uzuegbu (SAN) has raised fresh allegations against the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan. He also expressed doubt over the commission’s ability to conduct credible elections in 2027.

2027 election tension builds as SAN Ben Uzuegbu raises fresh claims against INEC chairman Amupitan. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Calls have intensified from Nigerians across different walks of life for the INEC boss to resign. The demands stem from allegations of partisan bias, conflict of interest, and controversial commission decisions on political party disputes.

Critics and some political parties allege that Amupitan has sympathies for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of his previous role as the party’s lead counsel during the 2023 presidential election petition.

Pressure intensified after alleged screenshots circulated on X (formerly Twitter) showing a verified account in the chairman's name praising the APC during the 2023 elections.

Former colleague says Amupitan has changed

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent in Onitsha, Anambra state, Chief Uzuegbu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who described him as a familiar colleague, said:

"I must be honest with you that it is not Prof. Amupitan that I used to know, who is in INEC now. I had a very close relationship with him. He is top-notch, but something happened to him immediately he joined INEC. He changed automatically."

"For instance, when the Appeal Court said, "Status quo ante bellum," how could Amupitan, a prominent lawyer, interpret it to mean that the names of all ADC executives under David Mark should be removed from the INEC portal? I'm sure Prof. Amupitan knows more than this. So, something went wrong."

Lawyer alleges bias concerns against INEC boss Amupitan ahead of Nigeria’s crucial 2027 elections. Photo: Ben Uzuegbu, X/Ben Uzuegbu

Source: UGC

"Again, when the court sacked PDP executive loyal to the FCT Minister, Wike, including the National Secretary, they went ahead to organise congresses, and the INEC boss recognised them. This is why I said it is not the Amupitan I knew that is in INEC now. Politicians are trying hard to damage the reputation that Prof. Amupitan built over the years. I am in the league of those calling for his resignation, so that he will save his reputation."

"Since he assumed office, he has not been behaving like a man who will not be impartial. No lawyer in his right senses will support the activities of Prof Amupitan (SAN) in INEC. If he continues this way, he would definitely derail the electoral system."

"As a co- Senior Advocate of Nigeria - my brother SAN - if I were him, I would throw in the towel and save my reputation. He has been supporting APC, and he once said that APC ought to be the party in power. So, if his interest is in APC, he ought not be the electoral umpire. As far as I am concerned, Amupitan has demonstrated before and even now that he is working for APC."

When asked whether Nigeria could hold credible elections in 2027, the legal luminary said, "No way!"

According to him, "From the system that is on the ground, the APC is now in charge of INEC, Police, Army, and trying to make inroads into the judiciary. So, if APC could have all these, I do not see free and credible elections in 2027."

Amupitan assures Ekiti ahead 2026 polls

Previously, Legit.ng reported that INEC Chairman Prof. Josh Amupitan assured Ekiti voters that their votes would count in the June 20 governorship election.

Amupitan made the remarks during a readiness visit to Ekiti state, where he presented the Register of Voters to political parties. He also warned that vote buying remains a criminal offence under the Electoral Act.

Source: Legit.ng