A young man shared his experience as he celebrated the end of his education studies at the University of Ibadan

He shared all the things he was free from, as he shared his experience as an undergraduate at the University of Ibadan

His story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young man

A Nigerian man, Samuel Calvary, narrated his academic journey as he signed out of the University of Ibadan.

The fresh graduate shared his experience as an undergraduate and opened up about his next plan after leaving the University of Ibadan.

A man bags two degrees as he signs out of the University of Ibadan and shares his story. Photo: Samuel Calvary

Source: Facebook

University of Ibadan fresh graduate shares experience

On his Facebook page, Samuel Calvary celebrated his freedom from lectures, tests, night class, and other school activities.

The man said he was free from late-night assignments and reading, impromptu tests, attendance register, boring classes and semester exams.

He stated that he was taking a pause in his educational journey and hoped to continue with his master's in the nearest future.

The words on his Facebook post read:

"Finally free from the late night assignments and reading, impromptu tests, attendance register, boring classes and semesters exam. I paused the pen now, to pick it up later for my Masters degree program soonest."

He also claimed that he was bagging two degrees from the University of Ibadan: a Bachelor's in Science (BSc.) and a Bachelor's in Education (B.Ed).

The man expressed his gratitude to God and said that God's time was never too late.

Samuel added:

"This is a testament that God's time is never too late... Now, I'm a proud graduate bagging two degrees B. Ed/ B. Sc Education Management Economics/ Political Science. It can only be God."

Reactions as man bags degree from UI

His story triggered reactions on TikTok, as some people congratulated the fresh education graduate on his academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

Queen Temmy said:

"Congratulations bro."

Ogunbiyi Ajoke Adedoyin said;

"Congratulations."

A man celebrates as he signs out in grand style from the University of Ibadan. Photo: Samuel Calvary

Source: Facebook

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng