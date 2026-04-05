Residents of Anguwan Rogo and Anguwan Rukuba protected Christians and Muslims during separate violent incidents in Jos North

A former lawmaker rewarded the communities with N1 million in recognition of their actions and commitment to peaceful coexistence

Survivors were safely handed over to security agencies after being shielded from attackers by local residents

Residents of Anguwan Rogo and Anguwan Rukuba communities in Jos have received financial support after protecting people of different faiths during recent violence in the area.

The gesture followed incidents in which locals intervened to shield both Christians and Muslims caught in separate attacks.

Residents in Jos protected Christians and Muslims during attacks and received N1m reward. Photo: DT

Source: Original

The reward, amounting to N1 million, was presented by former lawmaker Gwani Muhammad Adam Alkali. Each community received N500,000 in recognition of their actions during the crisis, which had heightened tensions across parts of Jos North, Daily Trust reported.

Residents protect neighbours amid violence

During the unrest, residents of Anguwan Rukuba helped several Muslims escape harm after gunmen stormed the area. Those rescued were later handed over to security agencies once the situation stabilised.

A similar act occurred days later in Anguwan Rogo. Community members protected Christians affected by renewed clashes following the easing of a curfew. The victims were also safely transferred to security personnel.

Gesture promotes unity and coexistence

Community representatives said their actions were guided by shared humanity rather than religious differences.

Blessed Geoffrey from Anguwan Rukuba said:

“What we did was simply put humanity first—protecting our neighbors regardless of their faith. They are human beings like us, and if we have the chance to protect them, we can do it. His concern strengthens our belief that peace is not only possible but necessary.”

Muhammad Sulaiman from Anguwan Rogo said:

“What happened showed that humanity is above religion, and we are proud of what both communities achieved together. A human being is a human being irrespective of their religion. We appreciate Gwani for strengthening the bond between us and our Christian neighbors. We did not act for recognition, but for the sake of Allah.”

At least 28 people were reported killed in one of the attacks, underlining the severity of the crisis.

Gunmen attack Plateau again, open fire at night

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that suspected gunmen on Sunday night, March 29, launched an attack on residents of Agwan Rukuba in Jos North local government area of Plateau state, leaving an unconfirmed number of people dead.

Witnesses said the attackers, who arrived on motorcycles, invaded the community at about 7.30pm, shooting sporadically and sending residents fleeing for safety.

Panic erupts in Agwan Rukuba as suspected gunmen attack residents in Jos North LGA, Plateau state. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Daily Trust, eyewitnesses said that the assailants struck while people were still outdoors, going about their usual activities.

“They came suddenly and started shooting. People were running in different directions. It was chaos,” the source said.

Borno: Troops kill dozens of terrorists

Legit.ng previously reported that troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed several terrorists and foiled a complex drone-assisted attack during intensified operations in the North-East.

The director of defence media operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, said troops repelled a major terrorist assault in Mallam Fatori, Abadam local government area of Borno, killing dozens of fighters, including senior commanders.

He said follow-up exploitation operations led to the recovery of 74 terrorist bodies and a cache of arms, including 38 AK-47 rifles, three PKT machine guns, and an RPG tube.

Source: Legit.ng