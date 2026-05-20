Goodluck Jonathan's aide denies 2027 presidential run speculation linked to former president

No evidence supports claims of Jonathan preparing for a political comeback, says his media aide

Jonathan focused on global diplomacy, dismissing involvement in upcoming partisan politics

FCT, Abuja - An aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan has dismissed widespread speculation suggesting that the former Nigerian leader is preparing to contest the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wealth Dickson Ominim-Imagwa, one of Jonathan’s media aides, clarified the position during a television interview on News Central on Wednesday, May 20.

Has Ex-President Jonathan Declared Move To Contest 2027 Election? Aide Breaks Silence

Source: Twitter

Aide: ‘No evidence he is running’

Ominim-Imagwa said there is no factual basis for claims linking Jonathan to ongoing political activities or alleged preparations for a presidential comeback.

“There is no evidence anywhere that former President Goodluck Jonathan is running for president in 2027,” he stated.

He added that Jonathan has neither expressed interest in the race nor authorised any individual or group to obtain nomination forms or campaign on his behalf.

The aide stressed that the former president has not engaged in any activity suggesting a return to partisan politics.

He said reports circulating in political circles were not backed by any official confirmation from Jonathan or his immediate team.

Jonathan, he noted, has not empowered anyone to act on his behalf regarding the 2027 elections.

Rumours and political speculation persist

The clarification comes amid growing political discussions within opposition circles, where some actors have been linked to attempts to draft the former president into the race.

In recent weeks, posters and endorsements allegedly associated with Jonathan have appeared in some parts of the country, fuelling further speculation.

However, his camp has consistently denied involvement in such mobilisation efforts.

Aide: Jonathan focused on global engagements

Ominim-Imagwa reiterated that the former president remains focused on international diplomacy, democracy promotion, and peacebuilding initiatives.

He said Jonathan is not engaged in any activity connected to partisan politics at this time.

Jonathan served as Nigeria’s president between 2010 and 2015 under the PDP before losing his re-election bid in 2015 to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Muhammadu Buhari.

Obi speaks on Jonathan 2027 ambition

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the 2027 Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, has dismissed speculation that former President Goodluck Jonathan could pose a threat to his presidential ambition.

Obi said he was unconcerned about who might contest against him in the 2027 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng