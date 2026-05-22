AG-BEN wins ADC candidacy for Vandeikya/Konshisha in 2027 general elections

Supporters praise Orduen's grassroots appeal and development-focused agenda

Candidate promises issue-based campaign centered on practical solutions and unity

Dr. Aondoaseer Gbe Benjamin Orduen, popularly known as AG-BEN, has emerged as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for the Vandeikya/Konshisha Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Orduen secured the party’s ticket following the ADC primary election held on Thursday, where delegates and party stakeholders endorsed his candidacy.

Orduen Wins ADC Ticket for House of Representatives in Vandeikya/Konshisha

Source: Twitter

His emergence positions him among the leading contenders expected to contest for the House of Representatives seat in Benue State.

Supporters hail candidate’s grassroots appeal

Party members and supporters present during the primary described AG-BEN as a politician with strong grassroots support and growing popularity among young people in the constituency.

They also praised his leadership qualities and development-focused agenda for the Vandeikya and Konshisha areas.

Orduen promises issue-based campaign

Speaking after emerging as the party’s flagbearer, Orduen expressed appreciation to party leaders, delegates and supporters for the confidence placed in him.

He pledged to focus his campaign on issues affecting the people, including infrastructure, agriculture, education, technology and youth empowerment.

“I appreciate party leaders, delegates, supporters and stakeholders for the confidence reposed in me,” he said.

The ADC candidate also assured residents that his campaign would centre on practical solutions and development-driven policies.

Call for unity ahead of 2027 election

Orduen urged members of the ADC across the constituency to remain united as preparations intensify ahead of the 2027 polls.

He further promised to provide effective representation and attract meaningful development projects to the constituency if elected into office.

“We must remain united and committed as preparations intensify towards the 2027 general elections,” he stated.

Source: Legit.ng