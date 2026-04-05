Terrorists attacked two churches in Ariko, Kaduna State, killing at least seven people and abducting several others

Residents reported attackers operated for an extended period, exploiting poor telecommunications and security gaps in the community

The assault came two months after a similar incident in Kurmin Wali, reigniting concerns over rural security in Southern Kaduna

Terrorists launched a deadly assault on Ariko community in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, targeting two Christian churches during Easter celebrations.

The attack left at least seven people dead and resulted in the abduction of several others, causing widespread fear among residents.

Terrorists attacked two churches in Ariko, Kaduna state.

Source: Original

Early morning attack on worshippers

According to Punch, the victims were congregants at First ECWA Church and St. Augustine Catholic Church, both located in Ariko.

Local councillor Mark Bawa confirmed the incident, noting that conflicting reports have emerged regarding the exact death toll.

“I am currently on my way to the community to ascertain the exact number of casualties. Some sources said seven persons were killed, while others claimed eight. I will provide an update once details are confirmed,” he said.

Bawa explained that poor telecommunications coverage in the area allowed attackers to carry out the assault without prompt intervention.

“The attackers came in large numbers. They surrounded the area and began shooting sporadically at worshippers. Several people were killed, and many others were taken away into the bush,” he added.

Community vulnerability raises concerns

Residents reported that the attackers operated for a prolonged period without resistance, intensifying fears over rural security gaps in Kaduna State. The incident has reignited debates about the vulnerability of remote communities, especially during religious gatherings and festive periods.

This attack comes just two months after a similar incident in Kurmin Wali community, also in Kachia LGA, where dozens of worshippers were abducted during a church service in February 2026. That earlier attack prompted public outcry and calls for increased security in Southern Kaduna.

When contacted by reporters, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said he would release additional information about the attack as investigations progress.

Observers noted that the recurring assaults underline the ongoing security challenges in the region, particularly for rural populations.

Officials and local leaders have urged vigilance and stronger protective measures for communities in Southern Kaduna. Residents continue to call for government intervention to prevent further tragedies and to ensure safety during religious and public gatherings.

Nigerian military kills top terror commanders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that troops of Operation HADIN KAI have repelled a coordinated terrorist assault on Mallam Fatori in Nigeria’s Northeast, neutralising more than 80 insurgents, including several senior commanders, after hours of intense fighting.

Military authorities said the attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when armed fighters advanced in large numbers on foot and attempted to breach troop positions in Sector 3.

According to the Nigerian military in a post on its verified social media page, the assault targeted multiple fronts at the same time, with particular pressure on positions held by Bravo Company along the Duguri general area. Armed drones were also deployed by the attackers in an effort to overwhelm the defences.

Source: Legit.ng