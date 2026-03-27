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Bishop Oyedepo Makes Powerful Declaration as Global Impact Church Founder Yemi Davids Turns 50
Nigeria

Bishop Oyedepo Makes Powerful Declaration as Global Impact Church Founder Yemi Davids Turns 50

by  Ololade Olatimehin
3 min read
  • Bishop David Oyedepo has celebrated Pastor Yemi Davids’ 50th birthday with public prayers and blessings
  • Oyedepo described Pastor Davids as a “beloved son in the gospel,” wishing him spiritual elevation
  • At the birthday occasion, he also prayed for the cleric’s golden health, family life, and ministry insight

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Bishop David Oyedepo has made powerful declarations over Pastor Yemi Davids as he marked his 50th birthday.

Bishop Oyedepo celebrates Pastor Yemi Davids’ milestone birthday with powerful golden life prayers.
Golden blessings for Pastor Yemi Davids as Bishop Oyedepo speaks at his 50th birthday. Photo: NigeriaStories, RealChurch
Source: Twitter

Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, spoke during a special moment organised to celebrate the cleric. Pastor Davids is the founding and lead pastor of Global Impact Church.

The birthday was celebrated on Thursday, March 26, with prayers and blessings for the pastor and his family.

Speaking at the occasion, Oyedepo described Davids as “a beloved son in the gospel” and prayed that his life would move to a new level as he turned 50.

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“Everything in your life turns golden today. Golden spiritual life, golden family life, golden health, golden revelation, golden insight,” Oyedepo declared.

Watch his declaration below

Bishop Abioye’s Church poised for global impact

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Iyke Oyeka predicted rapid expansion for Bishop David Abioye’s Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly in the next five years. He pointed to Abioye’s decades of faithful service.

The cleric, who praised Bishop Abioye’s leadership, noted his long-term mentorship under Bishop David Oyedepo and his role in building Winners Chapel. He emphasised that ministries grow through dedication, not sudden ambition.

Golden jubilee celebration as Bishop Oyedepo speaks over Pastor Yemi Davids’ life.
Golden blessings for Pastor Yemi Davids as Bishop Oyedepo speaks at his 50th birthday. Photo: NigeriaStories
Source: Twitter

Pastor Iyke reiterated that Conquerors Ministry will reach international audiences, encouraging doubters to be patient and observe how decades of experience and proven faithfulness will fuel its global influence.

Read more on Bishop David Oyedepo below:

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Bishop David Abioye sends powerful message to Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo on his 74th birthday

Bishop Abioye celebrates Faith Oyedepo’s birthday

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Bishop David Abioye marked Pastor Mrs. Faith Abiola Oyedepo’s 68th birthday with heartfelt tributes, describing her as a precious gift to the generation and a shining example of faith and womanhood.

Abioye highlighted her role as co-founder of Faith Academy and her support to Bishop David Oyedepo, noting that her life and ministry have blessed countless people, and expressing gratitude to God for her wisdom, grace, and strength.

He prayed for renewed strength, peace, favour, and joy for Pastor Faith, wishing her many more years of good health and kingdom impact.

Bishop Abioye accused of parallel Shiloh

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Facebook user, Amba Ashem Timothy, accused Bishop David Abioye of organising a parallel Shiloh program. He cited his new all-night service “Night of Grace” while Winners’ Chapel’s Shiloh continues.

Timothy questioned why Bishop David Oyedepo did not invite Abioye to this year’s Shiloh or attend Abioye’s new ministry, Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, suggesting there may be tension between the former colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ololade Olatimehin avatar

Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng, covering experts' exclusive comments. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng or +234 802 533 3205.

Tags:
Bishop David Oyedepo
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