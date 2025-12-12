"All is Not Well": Man Accuses Abioye of Organising Parallel Shiloh after Leaving Oyedepo's Church
- A Facebook user has accused Bishop David Abioye of organising a parallel Shiloh program after he retired from Bishop David Oyedepo's Winners' Chapel church
- According to the man, all is not well between Abioye and his former principal, and cited his absence at the ongoing Shiloh program
- He questioned why Oyedepo didn't invite Abioye to this year's Shiloh and why he hasn't attended his subordinate's new ministry, Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly
A Nigerian man, Amba Ashem Timothy, has dubbed Bishop David Abioye's special all-night service themed 'Night of Grace' a parallel Shiloh.
While Winners' Chapel's Shiloh program is ongoing and will hold for days, Bishop Abioye, who left the church over a year ago, announced a one-day all-night program scheduled for December 12, and Timothy read meanings into this.
Oyedepo and Abioye: Man shares his observations
Timothy claimed that Abioye has never been invited to Shiloh by Oyedepo since he retired from Winners' Chapel, and argued that it meant that all is not well between both preachers.
Timothy, in a Facebook post, wondered why Abioye was not invited to this year's Shiloh. He also questioned why Oyedepo has not visited Abioye's new church up till now.
He maintained that there is rancour between Abioye and Oyedepo, and suggested that it could probably have been the reason for the former's retirement from Winners' Chapel.
He argued that this showed that the church is a religious business owned and controlled by its founder and that there is no unity in Christianity. Timothy wrote on Facebook:
"Bishop David Abioye organizes Parallel SHILLOH.
"SINCE Bishop David Abioye was unexpectedly retired from Bishop David Oyedepo"s Ministry he had never been invited to attend SHILLOH. THIS speaks volumes about the relationship between the two of them. It means all is not well with their relationship. They may pretend that their relationship is intact, but their body languages give them away.
"She's 31yrs then": Man shares Kingdom Channel's 2019 post calling Sandra Areh 'Selman's wife-to-be'
"If all is well with them, why hasn't Bishop Oyedepo invited Bishop Abioye to SHILLOH? And why has Bishop Oyedepo not attended Bishop Abioye's Church?
"What this means is that there's a rancour between them. It is probably the rancour that led to their separation.
"THIS is why we say church is a religious business owned and controlled by the founder.
"There's nothing like we are one or unity in the body of Christ."
See his Facebook post below:
Oyedepo and Abioye: Man's observation generates reactions
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's observation below:
Odunayo Olowookere said:
"Una dey mind them."
Akpacha Egbe Salami Ejiga said:
"We say them fire am the churchgoers insulted us."
Ekpedekumor Francis said:
"They're in competition."
Albert Afeso Akanbi said:
"They are entertainers."
Hadiza Zakari Usman said:
"Survival of the fittest hahahahahaha."
Albert Osakwe said:
"Atheist Timothy, you re in same location in Lagos where bishop Oyedepo resides. Simply visit him and ask why he did not invite Bishop Abioye to Shiloh program. You do not have any audience. Cheap popularity u no go get am."
Shiloh 2025: Oyedepo's grandchildren with big Bibles
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Oyedepo's grandchildren were seen with big Bibles at Shiloh 2025.
Oyedepo's sons and pastors David Oyedepo Jr. and Isaac Oyedepo attended the yearly church event with their families. A video shared by Christian content creator Son of the Prophet showed the moment the two sons of Oyedepo met at Shiloh as they exchanged pleasantries.
The highlight that, however, had many talking was a video that captured the bishop's grandchildren and their big Bibles. People commented on the grandkids' Bibles.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng