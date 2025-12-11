A Nigerian lady was emotional as she met the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners' Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo

The excited lady said it was an honour to meet the cleric, adding that her heart was full following their encounter

A video of her brief interaction with Oyedepo has triggered reactions on social media, with some netizens congratulating her

A writer, Viani Obehioye, has celebrated having a personal encounter with Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo, founder and presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners' Chapel.

She shared a video on TikTok capturing their brief encounter.

Lady narrates her encounter with Bishop Oyedepo

Viani's video began with her going on her knees as she came face-to-face with Oyedepo. She then handed him her book, and they spoke inaudibly.

Their meeting ended with a handshake. Speaking about their meeting, Viani described meeting Oyedepo as an honour, saying he has an incredible spiritual covering over her life.

She added that he prayed for her and asked about the sales of her book. The excited lady said her heart was full after their encounter, expressing gratitude for his prayers, fatherly love and wisdom. She wrote:

"I had the honour of meeting my Papa, Bishop David Oyedepo, today — such an incredible spiritual covering over my life. 🙏

"He prayed for me, asked about the sales of Maximizing Your Youth: A Guide to Successful Living, and even had me laughing before I left.

"My heart is full. ❤️

"Forever grateful for his wisdom, prayers, and fatherly love."

Social media users joined the lady in celebrating her meeting with the renowned Christian leader.

Lady's encounter with Oyedepo stirs reactions

Tolulade said:

"So nice Vianica."

Favour Oluwadamilare said:

"Congratulations viani.'

Dan Philips said:

"You are blessed."

Chunlindiamondreigns said:

"Awww congratulations."

user40987311700155 said:

"l tap blessing from Papa amen oo."

Osemwegie Sarah said:

"Congratulations dear, I am so proud of you ❤ou."

God’s son said:

"Cheers 🥂 you your next level sis."

THE GLOBAL PHENOMENON 🌍 said:

"Congratulations on your second book Viani. International bestseller soon."

Oyedepo meets content creator who mimicked him

