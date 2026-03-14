A Nigerian man has shared his opinion about what Nigeria would look like if Bishop David Oyedepo became the country’s president

He praised the cleric’s leadership qualities and shared a video of Oyedepo preaching about how becoming born again at 15 shaped his mindset

The post generated mixed reactions, with some people agreeing with the praise while others doubted that the pastor would succeed

A Nigerian man has sparked reactions on social media after sharing his opinion about what Nigeria might look like if the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, were to become the country's president.

The man, identified on the microblogging platform X as @Prestigious_Gt, shared a video of the cleric preaching during a church service.

A Nigerian man shares his opinion about what the nation would be if David Oyedepo were to become president. Photo credit: @Prestigious_Gt/X, david oyedepo

Source: UGC

In the video, Bishop Oyedepo spoke about his early spiritual experience, recounting how he gave his life to God at the age of 15. According to him, after becoming born again, he read a passage in the Bible that described believers as Kings. This was the idea he said helped his mindset from such a young age.

Bishop Oyedepo as Nigeria's President, man speaks

Reacting to the sermon, the X user praised the cleric's intelligence and leadership qualities.

He wrote"

"No wonder he is so successful, he has had a strong mentality since 15 years of age."

He further expressed the opinion that if Bishop Oyedepo were to lead Nigeria, the country might function in a similar way to how the church’s global network operates.

According to him, the level of organisation and structure seen in branches of Winners’ Chapel around the world suggests that the cleric possesses strong leadership abilities.

A Nigerian man speaks about Bishop David Oyedepo becoming president. Photo credit: Bishop David Oyedepo/X

Source: Twitter

The X user also encouraged people to read some of Bishop Oyedepo’s books to better understand what he described as the pastor’s leadership philosophy.

In his words:

"I always say pastor Oyedepo is a very intelligent man and if he happens to rule this country, our life would have been like the way winners chapel all over the world is, You need to read some of his books to know how great this man is.👌"

See his X post below:

Reactions to Bishop Oyedepo being Nigeria's president

Some of the comments are below.

@PwettyTem commented:

"I look at him every time and I thank God he connected me to him spiritually.

I listen to his teachings everyday btw.

If you come close to me, you will feel the connectivity.

My mind set is very different from the norms."

@lordleomax said:

"He won't do better as the president of this country. When they say the problem of this country is leadership, they are not referring to the lack of quality personalities that will lead but how we conceive, confer and idealise leadership in this part of the world."

@O_S_Samuel commented:

"Bishop oyedepo is truly blessed but don't ever imagine him being the president, he might fail woefully."

Bishop Abioye talks about Bishop Oyedepo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, March 11, renowned Nigerian cleric Bishop David Abioye marked his 65th birthday and received well-wishes across social media from other clerics, his loved ones and followers.

Legit.ng revisited Bishop Abioye's powerful birthday message to his former principal, Bishop David Oyedepo, on the occasion of his 71st birthday in 2025.

Source: Legit.ng