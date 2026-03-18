Bishop David Abioye got people talking as he sent a deep message to Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo on his 74th birthday

He posted the message on social media, celebrating the clergy for his work towards the work of God and ministry

Many who came across the message celebrated the cleric and reacted to the deep message Abioye sent to Ashimolowo

Retired vice president of Winners Chapel church, Bishop David Abioye, celebrated the senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, on his birthday.

Bishop Abioye, now the founder of Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, celebrated Ashimolowo, who turned 74 on Tuesday, March 17.

Bishop David Abioye Sends Powerful Message to Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo on His 74th Birthday

Source: Facebook

Abioye sends birthday message to Ashimolowo

The birthday message signed by Abioye and his wife, Mary, was shared on the bishop’s Facebook page.

The Facebook post read:

“Today, we joyfully celebrate a rare gift to this generation, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, on the occasion of your 74th birthday.

"Your life has remained a shining testament of unwavering faith, visionary leadership, and tireless commitment to advancing the Kingdom of God. Through decades of impactful ministry, you have raised leaders, transformed lives, and spread the light of the Gospel across nations.

"We thank God for the grace, strength, and wisdom that have distinguished your journey. Truly, your latter years continue to be greater, marked by increased influence, relevance, and divine favour.

"As you celebrate this new milestone, our prayer is that the Almighty will continually renew your strength, enlarge your coast, and cause you to keep riding on higher realms of glory. May your voice never lose its relevance, and may your impact continue to echo through generations.

"Happy 74th Birthday, Sir. We celebrate you deeply. With love and honour, David & Mary Abioye."

See screenshot of the Facebook post below:

Bishop David Abioye Sends Powerful Message to Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo on His 74th Birthday

Source: Facebook

Reactons trails Abioye’s message to Ashimolowo

Ororo Junior said:

My God now I understand baba Ashimolowo often calls baba Oyedepo by name! He looks way more younger than his age. Happy birthday pastor sir

Olusegun Opoola said:

Catching up to your age is not easy Pastor, you've lived a life of faith and dedication. Here's to many more years of spreading the gospel and inspiring others. God bless you sir

Obakayode Akinola Owopetu said:

Congratulations to Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo on his 74th Birthday Anniversary! Happy Birthday and Many Happy Returns!!

Emma Ijiga said:

"Happy birthday daddy, may the keeps renewing your strength, satisfy you with long life and show you His salvation in Jesus Name. We love, honour and celebrate you daddy."

In a related story, Abioye's relationship with Pastor Chris Okafor was scrutinised after the latter's wedding was officiated by Pastor Ashimolowo.

Winners member misses Abioye at 2025 Shiloh

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Winner’s member opened up about why he missed Bishop Abioye at Shiloh 2025.

He mentioned one important role the Bishop played when he used to attend Shiloh at the Winners Headquarters in Ota.

Some netizens also raised questions about Bishop David Abioye, who retired as the church's vice president in 2024.

Source: Legit.ng