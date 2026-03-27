A video of the moment between Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has surfaced online

Some prominent clerics attended the 50th birthday ceremony of Pastor Yemi Davids, and clips from the event have been shared online

Many people have shared their thoughts about the interaction between the senior cleric and the younger pastor

Reactions have trailed a viral video of Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Bible Church, aka Winners Chapel, and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya.

The video comes from the 50th birthday celebration of Pastor Yemi Davis, lead pastor of The Global Impact Church, which saw many prominent clerics from across Nigeria in attendance.

Reactions over moment between Bishop Oyedepo and Jimmy Odukoya. Photo credit@davidoyedepoministry/@amthatpj

Source: Instagram

Bishop Oyedepo and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya were among the guests and were pictured together.

Jimmy Odukoya gives Oyedepo his shoulder.

In the recording, Odukoya knelt before Bishop Oyedepo as the two chatted excitedly. Odukoya was seen offering his shoulder for Oyedepo to pat, and the senior cleric responded with laughter and a cheerful pat.

Bishop Oyedepo’s wife, Mama, also joined in the laughter as they all enjoyed the moment. Another cleric was seen kneeling beside Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as they all watched in excitement at the way the bishop related with them.

Bishop Oyedepo chats with young clerics at an event. Photo credit@davidoyedepoministyr

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Bishop Oyedeop, Jimmy Odukoya's video

Fans reacted by praising the spiritual atmosphere at the hall, noting that no evil could prevail with such anointed ministers in attendance.

Some joked about Bishop Oyedepo’s reaction to Odukoya’s dreadlocks and earring, saying he seemed tempted to “get scissors” to cut his hair.

Others observed Pastor Paul Eneche’s looks during the interaction and speculated on his thoughts.

Many praised Odukoya for his boldness in attending the event and standing confidently before Bishop Oyedepo.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to video of Oyedepo, Jimmy Odukoya

Many fans watched the video with admiration and praised the two clerics for the way they both bonded, irrespective of their age difference. They noted that Odukoya was well brought up because he was kneeling to greet the clergyman. They compared him to what some others would have done. Here are comments below:

@tonystark19890 stated:

"See as e dey do Paul Eneche like say "Somebody get me Razor Blade" with the way e dey take eye ham stylishly."

@nissigoldnfabrics shared:

"Seriously. The guy bold ohh. As Papa no spark, Papa don calm down ohh."

@esosaighodaro said:

"This is Pst Jimi, right? See how mama just dey laugh out of shock, even Papa dey laugh with shock too.. This is really weird."

@thepeculiarking wrote:

"Bold of you guys to assume Papa will tell him to cut his hair."

@iamayonifaith commented:

"Papa's hands rest on those he loves, always; those gentle yet firm pats are always a 'this is home' moment."

Jimmy Odukoya prays for Man Utd.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya prayed for Manchester United during a prayer session.

Jimmy pleaded with God to come through for his favourite Premier League club. Odukoya also acknowledged Manchester United's woeful performance in the Premier League, claiming that God was disciplining the Red Devils.

Source: Legit.ng