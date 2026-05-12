An Arsenal star has suffered an injury ahead of their UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain

The Gunners defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate at Emirates Stadium to set a date with the Ligue 1 champions in Budapest

Arsenal are competing in their first final in 20 years, while PSG are playing in their second consecutive final

Arsenal are sweating over the fitness level of an important player ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, May 30.

The Gunners reached their first Champions League final since losing the 2006 final to Barcelona, while PSG are in their second consecutive final to defend their title.

Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate, while the French Ligue 1 champions beat German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich 6-5 over two legs.

Bukayo Saka scores during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 semifinal second leg match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid in London, England. Photo by: Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Both sides will face off at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, May 30, 2026, with a kickoff time of 5 pm, earlier than previous years.

Ben White ruled out of the UCL final

Arsenal defender Ben White has been ruled out of the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Tribuna, the 28-year-old will miss the remainder of the season and the FIFA World Cup squad this summer following a suspected MCL injury.

The England international left the London Stadium wearing a knee brace following a first-half collision with West Ham's Crysencio Summerville during Arsenal's 1-0 victory on Sunday, May.

White had started the Gunners' last five matches, including both legs of their Champions League semi-final triumph over Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal fans have reacted to Ben White missing the UEFA Champions League final. Read the below:

@Phonomobile1 said:

"That’s a brutal blow for Arsenal. Ben White has been one of the most reliable players in that squad, and losing him at this stage could seriously affect their balance defensively. Hopefully the recovery goes well because missing a World Cup after such a season would be heartbreaking too. Wishing him a strong comeback 👊🏼"

@ibrahimkalange_ wrote:

"We have the depth, but White’s chemistry with Saka is irreplaceable, Arteta has a massive puzzle to solve before Burnley and PSG. 🧩"

@AuraKrazy added:

"That’s a massive blow for Arsenal… Ben White missing a UCL final hurts badly.

"Hope he recovers fully and makes the World Cup squad."

@Marvinog said:

"Really gutted for him Did do much to get back into the English National team I am praying it's not as severe as first impression reveals

Meanwhile, Jurrien Timber has been sidelined by an ankle problem since mid-March, and summer signing Cristhian Mosquera emerges as the leading candidate to start at right-back in Budapest.

Joshua Nichols is the only other recognised full-back in the senior squad and the 19-year-old has made just one first-team appearance, according to Yahoo Sports.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Arsenal reclaimed their five-point advantage.

The Gunners beat West Ham 1-0 at the London Stadium on Sunday to even it out with Manchester City, who beat Brentford 3-0 on Saturday.

Source: Legit.ng