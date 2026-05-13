Late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo’s last social media post has continued to stir emotions online

Known for his vibrant personality and engaging presence, Alexx built a strong bond with his millions of followers before passing away

Details of his final social media post caught the attention of many, as it showed his love for his culture and tradition

Late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo’s last social media post has left fans emotional, as news of his sudden death continues to draw reactions.

The vibrant actor used to be active on social media, where he interacted with fans and followers about events going on in life and family.

Netizens react deeply to Alexx Ekubo’s last entertaining post. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx had over 4 million followers, and they all loved him for his lively personality and how engaging he was with his content.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the movie star suddenly disappeared from social media, without letting the world know he was secretly battling cancer.

Ekubo left social media on December 28, 2024, and the last post he made was one where he described a masquerade.

In that post, Alexx passionately described the masquerade from his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State, known as Nkita Oku (Hot Dog).

He gave a theatrical narration of how the masquerade entertained spectators and tested the courage of men in his village. He also captured the interior of his parked car in the video.

Alexx animatedly demonstrated the movements, the bells, and the poise of Nkita Oku, likening its bounce to that of the renowned boxer Mike Tyson.

Watch his post below:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular social media blogger Tosin Silverdam shared Alexx Ekubo's death and detailed how he received the news.

In his words:

“Popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, is dead. Jesus Christ of Nazareth. I got the news this morning, some hours ago. Someone texted me and asked me, did you hear about Alex Ekubo that he's dead? I said, no, I didn't hear anything. It's not possible. I don't believe it. I waited, I tried to reach out to some people. Sadly, it is true.”

Silverdam further noted that Ekubo had been off social media for some time, with rumours circulating about his health.

He claimed the actor had allegedly been battling cancer before his passing in the early hours of the day.

The blogger expressed deep sorrow, describing Ekubo as a “fine man” and “very talented actor".

Netizens celebrate Alexx Ekubo's love for culture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kossyrushan said:

"I’m short of words, Rest in Peace strong man you’re an angel now ❤️."

realcynthiadonatus said:

"Chaiiii... nothing dey dis life.. I always say it.. God abeg help your children.. may ur soul rest in d lord Alex."

miz_pwettuen said:

"Ikuku oma nwoke oma enyi oha. Thank you for sharing your gift with us. May perpetual light shine on your path. Rest Easy Champ!"

flygirl_quin said:

"See me refreshing this page! Like my life depends on it God pls naw!! Abeg 😭😭."

firmja2_ said:

"I checked the page the day they posted him vibing with Davido and one other, not up to a week and baba just kick bucket like that 😢😢 RIP man."

Unknown details about Alexx Ekubo's marital status

Legit.ng earlier reported the alleged secret marriage of Alexx Ekubo after he died. Grace Makun, the wife of popular fashion designer Yomi Casual, and a close friend of Alexx Ekubo, shared an unexpected revelation about the late actor.

In her post mourning his sudden death, she disclosed that the actor had been married, as details surprised many.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng