The reported death of Alex Ekubo to cancer has brought about unsavoury conversations about the disease in Nigeria’s entertainment space

While Ekubo was not that lucky, several Nigerian celebrities have openly battled cancer and survived

Their stories of diagnosis, treatment, and recovery continue to inspire millions across the country

The reported passing of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo to liver cancer has renewed discussions on the brutality of the disease. While Alexx was not so lucky, some celebrities once faced similar life-threatening battles but survived.

Banky W, Wole Soyinka, and Aproko Doctors are notable Nigerian celebrities who survived cancer.

Source: Instagram

Over the years, some of these survivors opened up about their cancer journeys. From hospital beds to comeback stages, these stars have shown that survival is possible with early detection and proper treatment.

Below are nine Nigerian celebrities who battled cancer and lived to tell their powerful stories.

1. Banky W - Skin cancer survivor

Singer and politician Banky W disclosed in 2017 that he had undergone multiple surgeries for a rare skin cancer on his shoulder.

Reports confirmed he had his third surgery in 2017, after initially battling the illness years earlier. By 2018, he shared that his tests showed he was “in the clear,” although recovery came with lingering pain and sensitivity around the surgery area.

Banky W underwent multiple surgeries for a rare skin cancer on his shoulder in 2017. Photos: Banky W.

Source: Instagram

Speaking on his long journey to survival, he stated that it involved repeated operations and recovery periods. He used his experience to encourage Nigerians not to ignore health checks and to appreciate early detection.

2. Vast of Bracket - Lymphoma survivor

Singer Vast of the duo Bracket in 2013 battled lymphoma (blood cancer) after being diagnosed in the UK.

In a recent interview, he explained that he underwent seven months of chemotherapy, blood transfusions, and even spinal injections during treatment.

He recalled nearly losing his life during treatment, saying the process was more dangerous than the illness itself.

Watch Vast share his experience here:

3. Tope Osoba, a Breast cancer survivor

Veteran actress Tope Osoba, in November 2024, shared her battle with breast cancer, which she fought over several years.

She explained how the illness affected her physically and financially, forcing her into long treatment periods and recovery breaks from acting.

Tope Osoba says cancer forced her into long treatment periods and recovery breaks from acting. Photos: Tope Osoba.

Source: Instagram

She revealed that she lost her hair and underwent intensive treatment, but later became a symbol of survival and hope for women battling similar conditions in Nigeria.

4. Wole Soyinka - Prostate cancer survivor

Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka disclosed that he was diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer in 2013, which was confirmed during routine medical checks.

He later explained that he underwent successful treatment, including advanced therapy, and recovered fully.

Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka was diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer in 2013. Photo: Wole Soyinka.

Source: Twitter

Soyinka used his platform to urge Nigerian men to embrace regular screening, saying early detection saved his life and prevented complications.

5. Mercy Johnson - Thyroid tumour scare

Actress Mercy Johnson revealed that she once had a serious thyroid-related health scare that led to surgery.

She explained in later interviews that doctors removed her thyroid gland and placed her on lifelong medication after concerns about cancer risk.

Mercy Johnson once had a serious thyroid-related health scare that led to surgery. Photo: Mercy Johnson.

Source: Instagram

Mercy Johnson said the experience was life-changing, especially as she had just welcomed a child at the time. She has since remained active in Nollywood while managing her health condition.

6. Charly Boy - Prostate cancer survivor

Entertainer Charly Boy revealed in 2023 that he underwent surgery after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In 2023, Charly Boy underwent surgery after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. Photo: Charly Boy.

Source: Instagram

He shared hospital experiences publicly, thanking doctors and encouraging men not to ignore prostate screening.

7. Aproko Doctor (Brain tumour survivor, 2022)

Health influencer Aproko Doctor revealed in 2022 that he was diagnosed with a brain tumour that affected his vision.

He underwent surgery and successfully recovered, later returning to social media with renewed focus on health education and early detection awareness.

Watch Aproko Doctor talk about surviving cancer here:

8. Zainab Balogun - Tumour-related health scare

Actress Zainab Balogun took a break from acting after revealing she was dealing with a serious health condition involving tumour-related complications.

She later returned in 2022, speaking about recovery and the emotional toll of her health journey, encouraging Nigerians to prioritise medical checks.

Nollywood stars mourn Alexx Ekubo's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that colleagues of Alexx Ekubo, like Deyemi Okanlawon and Bolanle Ninalowo, took to social media to share emotional tributes and express their heartbreak after the actor's death.

Actress Bimbo Ademoye also poured out her sadness online as she emphasised the emptiness of life while begging people to be kind.

Source: Legit.ng