On Bishop Aremu Thomas' 69th birthday, former Winners Chapel vice president and now founder of Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, Bishop David Abioye, sent a message to his former colleague

Bishop Aremu, a senior pastor and former vice president at Winners Chapel, was born on March 18, 1957, in Oyo Town, Oyo State

Bishop Abioye's birthday message to his colleague, who retired with him in October 2024 from their roles at Winners Chapel, has stirred reactions on social media

Bishop David Abioye, founder of Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, has greeted Bishop Aremu Thomas, a retired Winners Chapel vice president, at 69.

Bishop Abioye, who retired from Winners Chapel along with Bishop Aremu in October 2024, had turned 65 on Wednesday, March 11.

Bishop David Abioye greets Bishop Aremu Thomas at 69. Photo Credit: Bishopthomasaremu, Bishop David O. Abioye

Source: Facebook

Bishop Abioye's birthday message to Bishop Aremu

Bishop Aremu was born on March 18, 1957, in Oyo Town, Oyo State and on his birthday, Bishop Abioye sent him a heartfelt message on behalf of himself and his wife, Dr Mary Abiodun Abioye.

Bishop Abioye posted a designed soft copy flyer of Bishop Aremu's pictures on Facebook with a birthday message on it.

Bishop Abioye noted that Bishop Aremu's life of faith, leadership and service has continued to inspire many people, and prayed that God will renew the celebrant's strength and enlarge his impact.

He further prayed that God fill the celebrant's days with joy and grace. Bishop Abioye's birthday message read in full:

"Your life of faith, leadership, and service continues to inspire many. May God renew your strength, enlarge your impact, and fill your days with joy and grace.

"Wishing you many more years of divine favor and excellence.

"Bishop Thomas Aremu."

Bishop Abioye celebrates Bishop Aremu as he clocks 69 years. Photo Credit: Bishop David O. Abioye, Bishopthomasaremu

Source: Facebook

See Bishop Abioye's birthday message to Bishop Aremu below:

Netizens react to Bishop Abioye's birthday message

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Bishop Abioye's birthday message below:

Sidoine Nkouamo Djomo said:

"Hbd Daddy may good hand if God Remain on you.

"His oil will never run dry on your head daddy.

"I love you.

"Hbd my papa."

Haryorbami Emmanuel Aiyelabola said:

"Happy birthday to you Sir I wish you many more years to celebrate in the land of the living in JESUS mighty name Amen sir."

Blessing Orhe said:

"Happy birthday sir age graciously in the Almighty God amen."

Justin Insight Comlan said:

"Happy Birthday Bishop. Long Life, Prosperity,Sound Health with Alround Fruitfulness & Peace."

Ochanya Cecilia Olekwu said:

"Happy birthday God servant more fruitful years ahead in good health and God's blessings in Jesus name."

Bishop Aremu's powerful birthday message to Abioye

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that retired Winners Chapel Vice President Bishop Aremu Thomas had sent a powerful message to Bishop David Abioye on his birthday.

In a Facebook post on March 11, Bishop Aremu described Bishop Abioye, born in Kwara, as an amazing servant of God, whose dedication, humility, and passion for God's work are truly inspiring.

Bishop Aremu prayed that God would continue to guide Bishop Abioye's steps, strengthen his spirit and bless him with fresh oil for bigger assignments.

Source: Legit.ng