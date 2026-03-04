Old Video of Bishop Oyedepo Talking About Knowing the End to Israel War Emerges
- An old video of Bishop David Oyedepo resurfaced online as tensions between Israel and Iran intensified
- In the clip, the Nigerian preacher spoke about Israel’s strength in warfare and its global influence
- The video, likely referring to Israel’s conflict with Palestine, gained renewed attention amid the current Middle East crisis
An old video of Bishop David Oyedepo recently resurfaced online as the ongoing battle between Israel and Iran escalated.
In the clip, the Nigerian preacher spoke about Israel’s strength in warfare and its global influence.
Bishop Oyedepo said:
“That tiny country (Israel) is disturbing the whole world now. You are forced to align with them. They are not just human beings. They will tell you they are going to destroy you, move now. Most of the great inventions of the times are produced by the Jewish. You may never find any military installations around the world without Jewish input. I know from the scripture the end of this war. Others know too. Israel never loses a battle.”
Context of the video
The video appeared to have been recorded years ago, and it was likely referring to Israel’s long-standing conflict with Palestine rather than the current war with Iran.
However, its re-emergence has drawn attention because of the timing, as tensions in the Middle East have intensified.
Israel’s global influence highlighted
In his remarks, Bishop Oyedepo emphasised Israel’s role in global innovation and military technology. He suggested that Jewish contributions were present in many of the world’s defence systems and inventions, reinforcing his point about Israel’s resilience in warfare.
Although the clip was not directly linked to the present-day Israel–Iran conflict, its circulation during the crisis has sparked renewed discussions about Israel’s military history and biblical interpretations of war.
See the video below:
