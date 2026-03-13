Covenant University has taken a bold step forward with the inauguration of its College of Law, marking a new era in Nigeria’s legal education

Chancellor Dr. David Oyedepo emphasised the institution’s growth and vision, announcing that construction will begin on February 12, 2026

The milestone reflects Covenant University’s commitment to excellence, leadership development, and raising national standards in higher education

In 2026, Covenant University has officially inaugurated its College of Law, a bold step aimed at addressing Nigeria’s pressing need for stronger legal education and jurisprudence.

The groundbreaking ceremony reflects the institution’s commitment to bridging gaps in legal training and raising national standards.

Covenant University inaugurates its College of Law, advancing legal education in Nigeria. Photo credit: Covenant University/x

Source: Twitter

Bishop David Oyedepo’s vision for legal education

The Chancellor, Dr. David Oyedepo, highlighted the University’s remarkable journey since its licensing on February 12, 2002. Once dismissed by critics as a “glorified secondary school,” Covenant University has grown into one of Nigeria’s leading institutions.

It was recently ranked as the country’s top university in the QS Sustainability Rankings, with graduates recognised among the most employable nationwide.

“As we open this new chapter, we do so with confidence, because God has always gone ahead of us,” Oyedepo declared.

He confirmed that construction of the College of Law will begin immediately after the groundbreaking ceremony on February 12, 2026. He also revealed that the groundbreaking for the College of Medicine will follow later in the month.

Covenant University’s year of open doors

Pro-Chancellor Pastor (Mrs.) Faith Oyedepo described the inauguration as a fulfilment of the University’s declared year of “Open Doors.” She emphasised the significance of the date, noting that February 12 also marks the anniversary of Covenant University’s approval in 2002.

Stakeholders express optimism

Barrister Banji Baruwa, Secretary of the Board of Regents, described the development as divinely appointed and expressed confidence that the College of Law would become one of the best in Nigeria and beyond.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Timothy Anake hailed the new College as the start of a transformative era in legal education. He expressed optimism that it would nurture a new generation of exceptional legal practitioners and thanked the Chancellor and Board of Regents for their visionary leadership.

Milestone in academic excellence

The inauguration of the College of Law marks another milestone in Covenant University’s expansion.

It reinforces the institution’s dedication to academic excellence, leadership development, and its mission to inspire pride and confidence among stakeholders.

Covenant University strengthens leadership development through its new College of Law. Photo credit: Covenant University/x

Source: Twitter

Covenant university approved school fees for 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that Covenant University officially released the approved school fees for the 2026 academic session, to 'provide clarity for both new and returning students'.

The Nigerian institution stated that the fees reflected the value of education and facilities provided, also ensuring transparency for parents and guardians.

Officials explained that the fees varied across departments and courses, with professional and science-based programmes generally attracting higher charges. The release of the information was said to be part of Covenant University’s commitment to keeping stakeholders informed ahead of the new academic year.

Source: Legit.ng