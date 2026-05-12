Nigerian Ports Authority mourns the loss of dedicated staff member Paul 'Texas' Erakhifu who passed away

Erakhifu's career reflects dedication, rising from Grade Level 3 to senior staff through hard work and professionalism

His legacy includes international assignments, academic excellence, and authorship of two books, inspiring colleagues and beyond

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has expressed grief over the death of one of its long-serving staff members, Paul Ikherovba Erakhifu, popularly known as “Texas”.

Erakhifu reportedly died on Friday, May 1, after years of service to the authority.

NPA Reacts Over Death of Top Staff Member, “He Will Be Missed”

Source: UGC

In a tribute cited by Legit.ng and issued by the General Manager of Corporate Affairs, Ikechukwu Onyemekara, the NPA described the late staff member as a committed professional who contributed significantly to promoting the organisation’s public image through his photography work and media engagements.

Career marked by dedication and growth

According to Onyemekara, Erakhifu joined the NPA on October 17, 1994, as a junior employee on Grade Level 3 and steadily rose through the ranks to become a senior staff member on Grade Level 13.

He said the late photographer distinguished himself through discipline, diligence and commitment to duty throughout his career.

“Although we cannot determine our appointed date of birth and death, we definitely can determine how we want to be remembered,” Onyemekara stated.

He added that Erakhifu intentionally built a legacy through his professionalism, humour and interactions with colleagues.

The NPA official recalled that the deceased was widely known for his expressions, “you have made my day” and “powerful”, which became part of his personality both within and outside the workplace.

Late photographer pursued academic and professional excellence

The authority further noted that Erakhifu pursued academic advancement alongside his professional responsibilities.

According to the tribute, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Literature in 2005, a Master’s degree in International Relations in 2012, and later obtained a Master of Science degree in Mass Communication.

He also underwent professional training at the London Film Academy, London Academy of Media, Film and Television, as well as the Texas School of Photography in the United States.

Onyemekara explained that the nickname “Texas” reflected the late staff member’s admiration for the American city.

NPA recalls international assignments and legacy

The NPA said Erakhifu participated in several international official engagements alongside former chief executives of the authority, travelling to countries including Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, Ghana and South Africa.

“The life and times of Texas validated the Biblical truism that a man diligent in his business shall stand before kings and not mean men,” Onyemekara said.

He added that although the late staff member’s death had created a difficult vacuum, his legacy would continue to live on through his contributions to knowledge, including the authorship of two books.

Source: Legit.ng