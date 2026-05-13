Residents of Ologuneru have mistaken an SUV for a kidnapper’s vehicle and have set it ablaze in Ibadan.

The suspect was chased by motorcyclists during an alleged abduction attempt involving two children in the Eleyele area

Two people have been confirmed dead during the chase, as police have launched investigations into the incident

Ibadan, Oyo state – It was a chaotic and tragic day in Ibadan as residents of Ologuneru mistakenly set fire to a vehicle they believed belonged to a suspected kidnapper.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, May 12, along the Eleyele–Ologuneru Road, where a man hijacked a Lexus RX 330 SUV carrying two children.

How a kidnap scare turned into deadly confusion in Ibadan. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Eyewitnesses said the suspect took control of the vehicle after the children were left inside while their parent briefly stepped away.

Legit.ng gathered that he was subsequently chased by commercial motorcyclists (okada riders) from the Eleyele area while attempting to escape with the two children.

During the high-speed chase, the suspect reportedly struck two people, who were confirmed dead on the spot, according to eyewitness accounts.

The pursuit reportedly ended near the Iyana-Ekerin junction in the Ologuneru area, where the two children were successfully rescued.

However, the suspect was reportedly beaten by angry residents before being taken away.

In the confusion that followed, residents mistakenly believed the vehicle belonged to the suspect and set it ablaze.

“They obviously thought the vehicle was his and that he had kidnapped the two children,” an eyewitness said.

Police officers later arrived at the scene and evacuated the badly injured suspect. Some residents expressed doubts about his survival due to the extent of his injuries.

The Oyo state Police spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the incident and said investigations were ongoing.

Chaos in Ibadan as angry mob mistakes victim’s SUV for kidnapper’s vehicle

Source: Original

Gunmen attack wedding in Lagos, two killed

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a wedding after-party in Ikotun, Lagos state, turned deadly when gunmen stormed the venue. The bride’s father and a hypeman were killed during the sudden armed attack.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers opened fire as guests were still celebrating, which forced people to flee in panic. The hypeman was reportedly targeted first before the bride’s father was also caught in the violence.

Police authorities confirmed the incident and said investigations have commenced. It also noted that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department amid suspicions that the attack may be linked to cult-related tensions.

Police foil N2m kidnap plot in Adamawa

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that police in Adamawa foiled a 2 million naira kidnap plot after arresting four suspects who allegedly conspired to abduct a wealthy relative over envy and financial desperation.

The suspects, mostly young farmers from Song Local Government Area, reportedly confessed to planning the scheme, saying they targeted the victim due to his wealth and cattle, while using phone threats to demand ransom.

Police authorities confirmed the arrests through technical tracking of the SIM card used in the threats. Suspects, it said, will be prosecuted after full interrogation and legal procedures.

Source: Legit.ng