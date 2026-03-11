Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Worldwide, showcased the ongoing construction of The Ark, the world’s largest church auditorium

Pastor Oyedepo said the project was a direct response to divine instruction and emphasised the tangible presence of God in its completion

Bishop Oyedepo revealed that The Ark would accommodate 109,000 worshippers and include extensive facilities such as 1,200 restrooms, 129 escalators, and a convertible basement

A recently released video has given the public a glimpse of the ongoing construction of The Ark, the world’s largest church auditorium, led by Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Worldwide.

Pastor Oyedepo shares divine inspiration for the project

The Ark, the world’s largest church auditorium, is under construction, Bishop David Oyedepo says, with space for 109,000 worshippers. Photo credit: @ft_canaanland

In the video, Oyedepo described the project as a direct response to divine instruction.

“Behind Covenant University and Landmark University, God told me, and I told you, and we saw God did it, and he's still doing it, the ongoing and near-to-be-completed project,” Oyedepo said.

He further emphasised the tangible presence of God in the construction, saying:

“And when you say, ‘I hold it,’ they start to do it… His hand is so physical, so tangible, undeniable. That’s where it works in the kingdom.”

Living Faith Church: Details of the Ark project

Bishop Oyedepo provided further details on the massive scale of the auditorium during Sunday’s sermon. On completion, The Ark will accommodate 109,000 worshippers in a single sitting, making it the largest church auditorium in the world.

He highlighted the extensive facilities, saying:

“The raw hand of God. 20,000-seat facility for children in the building, 1,200 restrooms. You go to the restroom and you are back on your seat in a maximum of seven minutes. The basement will take 330 cars. 129 escalators, elevators. In a depressed economy… God will surprise you,” Oyedepo stated.

The structure is now on the seventh floor, with the Mission Towers also reaching its seventh level of a total of twelve floors.

The basement designed for parking 330 cars can be converted to 44,000 additional seats if needed, while the auditorium boasts the largest roof span in the world.

Worship schedule and completion plans

Oyedepo announced that once completed, he will hold two services every Sunday at The Ark instead of the usual five, reflecting the immense seating capacity and scale of the facility, Punch reported.

The Ark, Bishop David Oyedepo reveals, is under construction as the world’s largest church auditorium, accommodating 109,000 worshippers. Photo credit: @WinnersWLD

He credited the success of the project to unwavering faith and divine guidance, urging the congregation to remain committed to the vision:

“May we never begin in the spirit and end in the flesh. Whatever God says, He backs up to deliver,” he said.

