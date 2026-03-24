IGP Deploys New AIGs, CPs in Major Reorganisation, Full List and Details Emerge
- The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tunji Disu has ordered a major redeployment of senior officers across strategic formations of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as part of efforts to strengthen operations and improve service delivery
- Among the postings, Ado Emmanuel, an AIG, was assigned to Research and Planning at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, while AIG Joseph Eribo was deployed to the Department of Armament. AIG Miller Dantawaye was posted to Operations, and AIG Henry Uche to Training and Development
- Several state commands saw new appointments for Commissioners of Police, including Haruna Yahaya to Jigawa, Olugbenga Abimbola to Oyo, Olubode Ojajuni to Ogun, and Michael Falade to Ekiti State
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Tunji Disu, the inspector-general of police (IGP), has ordered the posting of senior officers to various strategic positions across Nigeria.
According to The Punch, a statement issued on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, by the Nigeria Police Force's official spokesperson, Anthony Placid, disclosed the update.
IGP orders nationwide senior officer postings
The Nation also noted the development.
Disu deployed AIG Ado Emmanuel to Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Joseph Eribo to the Department of Armament, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Miller Dantawaye to the Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Henry Ifeanyi Uche to the Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Olanrewaju Peter Ogunlowo to the Police Accounts and Budget, Force Headquarters, Abuja; while AIG Dahiru Mohammed, has been posted to Zone 15, Maiduguri.
Similarly, AIG Dankombo F. Morris has been deployed to Zone 4, Makurdi; AIG Bello Shehu to Zone 14, Katsina; AIG Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba to the Department of Legal Services, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Ahmed Musa to Community Policing, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh to Zone 2, Lagos; AIG Simeon U. Akpanudom to FCID Annex, Lagos; and AIG Haruna Olufemi to the Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja.
In the same vein, CP Haruna Alaba Yahaya has been posted to Jigawa State Command; CP Betty Enekpen Otimenyin to Welfare, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Olugbenga Ayodeji Abimbola to Oyo State Command; CP Yemi John Oyeniyi to CP Delta State Command; CP Olubode Ojajuni to Ogun State Command; CP Michael Adegoroye Falade to Ekiti State Command; CP Yakubu Useni Dankaro to Adamawa State Command; CP Aina Adesola to Training Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Muhammed Sanusi Ahmed to the Federal Capital Territory Command; CP Olatunji Olaiwola Fatai to Lagos State Command; CP Morkwap S. Dongshal to Taraba State Command; CP Ahmed Mohammed Bello to Zamfara State Command; CP Umar Ali Fagge to Katsina State Command; and CP Hayatu Shaffa Hassan to Sokoto State Command.
According to the police's new statement, CP Akan Ezima has been posted as Director, NPF-NCCC, Abuja; CP Abbas Sule to the Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Ajo Geoffrey Ordue to INTERPOL, Abuja; CP Mnwadiogbu Cletus as Deputy Commandant, POLAC; CP Danjuma I. Yahaya to General Investigation, FCID Annex, Kaduna; CP Sheik M. Danko to FCID Annex, Lagos; and CP Moses Ashu Otta to SWAT, Abuja.
Further postings include CP Abdulrahim A. Shuaibu to Eastern Ports Authority; CP Sarah Ehindero to Administration, FCID, Abuja; CP Edwin Ogbegbghagha to Provost, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Preye R. Egbe to INEC, Abuja; CP Adebisi Bola Lateef to Master Printing, Lagos; CP Bolou O. Etete to Community Policing, Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and CP Ojugbele E. Adebola to General Investigation, FCID Alagbon, Lagos.
Placid said:
“Additionally, CP Fidelis N. Ogarabe has been posted to INTERPOL Annex, Lagos; CP Theodore C. Obasi as Deputy Commandant, Police College, Ikeja; CP Eloho E. Okpoziakpo to Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi, Lagos; CP Kayode Uthman Magaji to K9, Dei-Dei, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Markus Ishaku Basiran to Courses, POLAC; CP Mohammed Babakura to Administration, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Silas Bamidele Aremu to Safer Highway, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Magaji Ismaila to Community Safety and Crime Prevention, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and CP Rebecca Uchenna Okereke as Director of Music, Force Headquarters, Abuja”.
Commissioners of Police (CPs)
State Commands and departments:
- Haruna Alaba Yahaya – Jigawa State Command
- Betty Enekpen Otimenyin – Welfare, Force Headquarters, Abuja
- Olugbenga Ayodeji Abimbola – Oyo State Command
- Yemi John Oyeniyi – Delta State Command
- Olubode Ojajuni – Ogun State Command
- Michael Adegoroye Falade – Ekiti State Command
- Yakubu Useni Dankaro – Adamawa State Command
- Aina Adesola – Training Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja
- Muhammed Sanusi Ahmed – Federal Capital Territory Command
- Olatunji Olaiwola Fatai – Lagos State Command
- Morkwap Dongshal – Taraba State Command
- Ahmed Mohammed Bello – Zamfara State Command
- Umar Ali Fagge – Katsina State Command
- Hayatu Shaffa Hassan – Sokoto State Command
Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs)
- AIG Ado Emmanuel – Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja
- AIG Joseph Eribo – Department of Armament, Force Headquarters, Abuja
- AIG Miller Dantawaye – Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja
- AIG Henry Ifeanyi Uche – Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja
- AIG Olanrewaju Peter Ogunlowo – Police Accounts and Budget, Force Headquarters, Abuja
- AIG Dahiru Mohammed – Zone 15, Maiduguri
- AIG Dankombo Morris – Zone 4, Makurdi
- AIG Bello Shehu – Zone 14, Katsina
- AIG Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba – Department of Legal Services, Force Headquarters, Abuja
- AIG Ahmed Musa – Community Policing, Force Headquarters, Abuja
- AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh – Zone 2, Lagos
- AIG Simeon Akpanudom – FCID Annex, Lagos
- AIG Haruna Olufemi – Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja
Special assignments and units:
- CP Akan Ezima – Director, NPF-NCCC, Abuja
- CP Abbas Sule – Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja
- CP Ajo Geoffrey Ordue – INTERPOL, Abuja
- CP Mnwadiogbu Cletus – Deputy Commandant, POLAC
- CP Danjuma Yahaya – General Investigation, FCID Annex, Kaduna
- CP Sheik Danko – FCID Annex, Lagos
- CP Moses Ashu Otta – SWAT, Abuja
- CP Abdulrahim A. Shuaibu – Eastern Ports Authority
- CP Sarah Ehindero – Administration, FCID, Abuja
- CP Edwin Ogbegbghagha – Provost, Force Headquarters, Abuja
- CP Preye Egbe – INEC, Abuja
- CP Adebisi Bola Lateef – Master Printing, Lagos
- CP Bolou Etete – Community Policing, Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja
- CP Ojugbele Adebola – General Investigation, FCID Alagbon, Lagos
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Deputy commissioner of police collapses, dies
Legit.ng earlier reported that tragedy struck as a deputy commissioner of police, Abubakar Mohammed Guri, the DC in the office of Compol Mopol, Force Headquarters, Abuja, reportedly died.
According to reports, the DCP slumped and gave up the ghost in his office.
The late DCP, who was in his uniform, collapsed on his seat in his office and was quickly taken to the clinic inside police headquarters for medical assistance, where he was confirmed dead.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.