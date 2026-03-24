The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tunji Disu has ordered a major redeployment of senior officers across strategic formations of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as part of efforts to strengthen operations and improve service delivery

Among the postings, Ado Emmanuel, an AIG, was assigned to Research and Planning at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, while AIG Joseph Eribo was deployed to the Department of Armament. AIG Miller Dantawaye was posted to Operations, and AIG Henry Uche to Training and Development

Several state commands saw new appointments for Commissioners of Police, including Haruna Yahaya to Jigawa, Olugbenga Abimbola to Oyo, Olubode Ojajuni to Ogun, and Michael Falade to Ekiti State

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FCT, Abuja - Tunji Disu, the inspector-general of police (IGP), has ordered the posting of senior officers to various strategic positions across Nigeria.

According to The Punch, a statement issued on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, by the Nigeria Police Force's official spokesperson, Anthony Placid, disclosed the update.

IGP Tunji Disu orders the posting of senior officers to key positions across Nigeria 'to enhance police operations and leadership.' Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

IGP orders nationwide senior officer postings

The Nation also noted the development.

Disu deployed AIG Ado Emmanuel to Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Joseph Eribo to the Department of Armament, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Miller Dantawaye to the Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Henry Ifeanyi Uche to the Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Olanrewaju Peter Ogunlowo to the Police Accounts and Budget, Force Headquarters, Abuja; while AIG Dahiru Mohammed, has been posted to Zone 15, Maiduguri.

Similarly, AIG Dankombo F. Morris has been deployed to Zone 4, Makurdi; AIG Bello Shehu to Zone 14, Katsina; AIG Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba to the Department of Legal Services, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Ahmed Musa to Community Policing, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh to Zone 2, Lagos; AIG Simeon U. Akpanudom to FCID Annex, Lagos; and AIG Haruna Olufemi to the Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

In the same vein, CP Haruna Alaba Yahaya has been posted to Jigawa State Command; CP Betty Enekpen Otimenyin to Welfare, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Olugbenga Ayodeji Abimbola to Oyo State Command; CP Yemi John Oyeniyi to CP Delta State Command; CP Olubode Ojajuni to Ogun State Command; CP Michael Adegoroye Falade to Ekiti State Command; CP Yakubu Useni Dankaro to Adamawa State Command; CP Aina Adesola to Training Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Muhammed Sanusi Ahmed to the Federal Capital Territory Command; CP Olatunji Olaiwola Fatai to Lagos State Command; CP Morkwap S. Dongshal to Taraba State Command; CP Ahmed Mohammed Bello to Zamfara State Command; CP Umar Ali Fagge to Katsina State Command; and CP Hayatu Shaffa Hassan to Sokoto State Command.

According to the police's new statement, CP Akan Ezima has been posted as Director, NPF-NCCC, Abuja; CP Abbas Sule to the Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Ajo Geoffrey Ordue to INTERPOL, Abuja; CP Mnwadiogbu Cletus as Deputy Commandant, POLAC; CP Danjuma I. Yahaya to General Investigation, FCID Annex, Kaduna; CP Sheik M. Danko to FCID Annex, Lagos; and CP Moses Ashu Otta to SWAT, Abuja.

Further postings include CP Abdulrahim A. Shuaibu to Eastern Ports Authority; CP Sarah Ehindero to Administration, FCID, Abuja; CP Edwin Ogbegbghagha to Provost, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Preye R. Egbe to INEC, Abuja; CP Adebisi Bola Lateef to Master Printing, Lagos; CP Bolou O. Etete to Community Policing, Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and CP Ojugbele E. Adebola to General Investigation, FCID Alagbon, Lagos.

Placid said:

“Additionally, CP Fidelis N. Ogarabe has been posted to INTERPOL Annex, Lagos; CP Theodore C. Obasi as Deputy Commandant, Police College, Ikeja; CP Eloho E. Okpoziakpo to Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi, Lagos; CP Kayode Uthman Magaji to K9, Dei-Dei, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Markus Ishaku Basiran to Courses, POLAC; CP Mohammed Babakura to Administration, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Silas Bamidele Aremu to Safer Highway, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Magaji Ismaila to Community Safety and Crime Prevention, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and CP Rebecca Uchenna Okereke as Director of Music, Force Headquarters, Abuja”.

IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu orders senior officers to new strategic positions 'to boost operational efficiency across the Nigeria Police Force'. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Commissioners of Police (CPs)

State Commands and departments:

Haruna Alaba Yahaya – Jigawa State Command

– Jigawa State Command Betty Enekpen Otimenyin – Welfare, Force Headquarters, Abuja

– Welfare, Force Headquarters, Abuja Olugbenga Ayodeji Abimbola – Oyo State Command

– Oyo State Command Yemi John Oyeniyi – Delta State Command

– Delta State Command Olubode Ojajuni – Ogun State Command

– Ogun State Command Michael Adegoroye Falade – Ekiti State Command

– Ekiti State Command Yakubu Useni Dankaro – Adamawa State Command

– Adamawa State Command Aina Adesola – Training Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja

– Training Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja Muhammed Sanusi Ahmed – Federal Capital Territory Command

– Federal Capital Territory Command Olatunji Olaiwola Fatai – Lagos State Command

– Lagos State Command Morkwap Dongshal – Taraba State Command

– Taraba State Command Ahmed Mohammed Bello – Zamfara State Command

– Zamfara State Command Umar Ali Fagge – Katsina State Command

– Katsina State Command Hayatu Shaffa Hassan – Sokoto State Command

Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs)

AIG Ado Emmanuel – Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja

– Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja AIG Joseph Eribo – Department of Armament, Force Headquarters, Abuja

– Department of Armament, Force Headquarters, Abuja AIG Miller Dantawaye – Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja

– Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja AIG Henry Ifeanyi Uche – Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja

– Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja AIG Olanrewaju Peter Ogunlowo – Police Accounts and Budget, Force Headquarters, Abuja

– Police Accounts and Budget, Force Headquarters, Abuja AIG Dahiru Mohammed – Zone 15, Maiduguri

– Zone 15, Maiduguri AIG Dankombo Morris – Zone 4, Makurdi

– Zone 4, Makurdi AIG Bello Shehu – Zone 14, Katsina

– Zone 14, Katsina AIG Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba – Department of Legal Services, Force Headquarters, Abuja

– Department of Legal Services, Force Headquarters, Abuja AIG Ahmed Musa – Community Policing, Force Headquarters, Abuja

– Community Policing, Force Headquarters, Abuja AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh – Zone 2, Lagos

– Zone 2, Lagos AIG Simeon Akpanudom – FCID Annex, Lagos

– FCID Annex, Lagos AIG Haruna Olufemi – Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja

Special assignments and units:

CP Akan Ezima – Director, NPF-NCCC, Abuja

– Director, NPF-NCCC, Abuja CP Abbas Sule – Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja

– Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja CP Ajo Geoffrey Ordue – INTERPOL, Abuja

– INTERPOL, Abuja CP Mnwadiogbu Cletus – Deputy Commandant, POLAC

– Deputy Commandant, POLAC CP Danjuma Yahaya – General Investigation, FCID Annex, Kaduna

– General Investigation, FCID Annex, Kaduna CP Sheik Danko – FCID Annex, Lagos

– FCID Annex, Lagos CP Moses Ashu Otta – SWAT, Abuja

– SWAT, Abuja CP Abdulrahim A. Shuaibu – Eastern Ports Authority

– Eastern Ports Authority CP Sarah Ehindero – Administration, FCID, Abuja

– Administration, FCID, Abuja CP Edwin Ogbegbghagha – Provost, Force Headquarters, Abuja

– Provost, Force Headquarters, Abuja CP Preye Egbe – INEC, Abuja

– INEC, Abuja CP Adebisi Bola Lateef – Master Printing, Lagos

– Master Printing, Lagos CP Bolou Etete – Community Policing, Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja

– Community Policing, Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja CP Ojugbele Adebola – General Investigation, FCID Alagbon, Lagos

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Legit.ng earlier reported that tragedy struck as a deputy commissioner of police, Abubakar Mohammed Guri, the DC in the office of Compol Mopol, Force Headquarters, Abuja, reportedly died.

According to reports, the DCP slumped and gave up the ghost in his office.

The late DCP, who was in his uniform, collapsed on his seat in his office and was quickly taken to the clinic inside police headquarters for medical assistance, where he was confirmed dead.

Source: Legit.ng