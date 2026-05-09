Peter Obi met with Henry Seriake Dickson at Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s Abuja residence during a high-profile political gathering involving key opposition figures

The meeting was confirmed in a statement by Kwankwaso’s media aide Hon Saifullahi Hassan, who said discussions focused on national political developments

The Abuja meeting drew several political heavyweights and triggered renewed speculation about possible opposition realignments ahead of the 2027 elections

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has met with the National Chairman of the NDC, Henry Seriake Dickson, during a visit to the Abuja residence of former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. '

This comes amid rising political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections.

2027 Plot to Sack Tinubu: Viral Video Shows Obi, Dickson, Kwankwaso in Abuja Ahead of NDC Convention

Source: Twitter

The meeting, which took place on Friday night, May 8, in Maitama, Abuja, has triggered fresh political discussions within opposition circles, especially following the circulation of a viral video showing the high-profile gathering.

Meeting held behind closed doors in Abuja

The visit was confirmed in a statement issued by Kwankwaso’s media aide, Hon. Saifullahi Hassan, who said the leaders engaged in discussions on national political developments.

Although the details of their deliberations were not made public, the statement confirmed that the meeting focused broadly on the political direction of the country.

Top political figures in attendance

Several prominent political actors were present during the meeting, including former Kano State Deputy Governor Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Senator Rufa’i Sani Hanga, NNPP chieftain Buba Galadima, and House of Representatives member Yusuf Datti Kura.

Other influential members of the Kwankwasiyya political movement also reportedly attended the gathering.

Political realignments fuel 2027 speculation

While no official statement was issued on any alliance, the development has intensified speculation over possible opposition coalition talks ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Political observers say the meeting could signal early consultations among key figures exploring potential collaboration, including discussions around future electoral strategies.

Politcal anaylst react

Reacting, Hamma Hayatu, a political analyst, while speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, May 9, said:

"They said NDC is doing convention today and no one is even aware. Class is not gotten on a platter, just compare the Buzz the ADC convention had and this one. The people around both Obi and Kwankwaso are those seeking their ways to various offices through easy waves. Someone said tell show me anyone that was with Kwankwaso in his first term as Kano Gov that is with him now ? He said all the people with him now are opportunist or toddlers when he was Governor. Most annoying is most of them will use Obi in certain constituencies to get elected while Obi loses national election."

Atiku, Peter Obi storm Abuja

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former vice president Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, have arrived in Abuja for the National Political Consultative Group (North) event.

The political meeting is holding at the Abuja Continental Hotel on Sunday, May 25, 2025. Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023 announced this and shared the video via his X handle @atiku.

Source: Legit.ng