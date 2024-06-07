The Police Service Commission (PSC) has appointed Mr. Yahaya Abubakar as Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG)

Before his new appointment, Abubakar served as the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) in charge of Zone 14 Katsina

122 senior police officers, including 10 Commissioners of Police (CP) to Assistant Inspector-General (AIG), among others were promoted

FCT, Abuja- The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of Mr. Yahaya Abubakar as Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) and the promotion of 122 senior police officers.

This was announced by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement on Friday in Abuja. Ani noted that before he was appointed DIG, Abubakar served as the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) in charge of Zone 14 Katsina.

PSC promotes Abubakar to DIG, and 122 senior officers Photo: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The new DIG will represent the Northeast Geopolitical Zone on the Police Management Team, succeeding Mr. Habu Sani, who recently retired as DIG of the Force Intelligence Bureau, as reported by Daily Trust.

Ani stated that among the 122 senior police officers promoted, 10 Commissioners of Police (CP) were elevated to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General (AIG), and 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) were promoted to CP.

36 ACP promoted to DCP

As reported by The Guardian, additionally, the PSC promoted 36 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) to DCP and 61 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSP) to ACP.

These decisions were made during an extraordinary Management Meeting of the Commission, chaired by Dr. Solomon Arase.

He said:

"The 15 DCPs, 10 CPs, and the newly appointed DIG underwent a compulsory interactive promotion interview before the commission as a prerequisite for their promotion."

Ani stated that the PSC Chairman urged the officers to embrace advancements in Information and Communication Technology to enhance effective policing and internal security management.

Arase emphasized the importance of officers being genuinely committed to their crucial duty of securing the nation by protecting lives and property and preventing and containing crime across the country.

PSC vows more promotions

The spokesman also mentioned that the PSC Chairman assured the commission's dedication to making officer promotions regular and predictable.

Ani listed the CPs promoted to AIG, including Ahmed Ammani, Mohammed Adamu, Gumel Usaini, Hamzat Ayinde, Okuoma Basil, Achinyan Fera, Baba Ibrahim, Mohammed Isyaku, and Margaret Ochalla.

Police go after tenant as landlord reportedly dies during rent dispute

In another report, the Ogun state police command seeking a tenant, identified as Mr. Emmanuel, residing in Arigbabu village, Sotubo, Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

This pursuit comes after an altercation between the tenant and his landlord, Benjamin Apeh, resulted in the latter's collapse and subsequent demise.

Apeh and Emmanuel were reportedly engaged in a dispute over unpaid rent when the incident occurred.

Source: Legit.ng