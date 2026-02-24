President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Tunji Disu as the acting inspector-general of police (IGP) of Nigeria

Disu’s notable operations include successful anti-kidnapping and crime-fighting strategies in the country

The 22nd IGP, Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu, resigned, paving the way for AIG Disu's leadership in the NPF

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, February 24, appointed Tunji Disu as the acting inspector-general of police (IGP).

In a statement on Tuesday, February 24, Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy, said Tinubu has accepted the resignation of Kayode Egbetokun as the IGP.

Against the backdrop of the emergence of the new police boss, Legit.ng highlights Disu’s 5 most notable operations in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) since he joined on May 18, 1992.

Fighting drive as FCT commissioner

Under Disu's leadership, more than 1,000 criminals were arrested in Abuja in six months, with multiple raids targeting crime hotspots, kidnappers, and armed robbers.

Targeted anti‑kidnapping and banditry operation

Disu led anti‑kidnapping and banditry clearance missions across forests and border areas around Abuja, resulting in arrests and the neutralisation of criminal networks.

Operations as commander of Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS)

While leading the RRS in Lagos, Disu’s team foiled multiple armed robbery attacks and improved rapid police response across the city.

High‑impact police raids in Rivers State

During his tenure in Rivers, Disu’s command dismantled notorious crime syndicates and pursued dangerous criminals.

Commanding the Intelligence Response Team (IRT)

As head of the IRT, Disu led strategic intelligence‑led operations nationwide, building a strong record before his promotion to higher leadership roles.

