Tunji Disu’s 5 Most Notable Operations in Nigeria Police Force
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Tunji Disu as the acting inspector-general of police (IGP) of Nigeria
- Disu’s notable operations include successful anti-kidnapping and crime-fighting strategies in the country
- The 22nd IGP, Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu, resigned, paving the way for AIG Disu's leadership in the NPF
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, February 24, appointed Tunji Disu as the acting inspector-general of police (IGP).
In a statement on Tuesday, February 24, Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy, said Tinubu has accepted the resignation of Kayode Egbetokun as the IGP.
Against the backdrop of the emergence of the new police boss, Legit.ng highlights Disu’s 5 most notable operations in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) since he joined on May 18, 1992.
Fighting drive as FCT commissioner
Under Disu's leadership, more than 1,000 criminals were arrested in Abuja in six months, with multiple raids targeting crime hotspots, kidnappers, and armed robbers.
Targeted anti‑kidnapping and banditry operation
Disu led anti‑kidnapping and banditry clearance missions across forests and border areas around Abuja, resulting in arrests and the neutralisation of criminal networks.
Operations as commander of Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS)
While leading the RRS in Lagos, Disu’s team foiled multiple armed robbery attacks and improved rapid police response across the city.
High‑impact police raids in Rivers State
During his tenure in Rivers, Disu’s command dismantled notorious crime syndicates and pursued dangerous criminals.
Commanding the Intelligence Response Team (IRT)
As head of the IRT, Disu led strategic intelligence‑led operations nationwide, building a strong record before his promotion to higher leadership roles.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.