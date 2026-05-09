BBNaija star Ilebaye called the attention of the public as she captured herself in a helpless situation

The reality TV star was seen with a swollen face while she cried for help via her Instagram Live stream

What caught the attention of many was a heavy, dark man behind her who repeatedly hit her as she wept

Big Brother Naija All Stars winner Ilebaye Odiniya has cried out for help over an alleged case of domestic abuse.

In a disturbing Instagram live video, the reality TV star was seen helpless as she held up her phone to capture a hefty black man repeatedly hitting her back.

BBNaija star Ilebaye sparks concern after alleged domestic abuse revelation. Credit: @ilebaye

Source: Instagram

She cried out to Nigerians online, asking for assistance to escape the situation.

Ilebaye was assaulted so severely that her face became badly swollen.

In the video, Ilebaye revealed that the doors were locked, which prevented her from leaving.

“Please come and help me, I want to leave this house,” she cried out in the viral video.

The trending clip has left many social media users worried, and they are calling on authorities to intervene.

Meanwhile, reports claim the reality star was being assaulted by her father. This was after she recently visited their family house, where her dad allegedly locked her inside the house to violently attack her.

See the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ilebaye Precious clapped back at her many.

The drama started after Ilebaye took to her account on X, formerly known as Twitter, to reaffirm her status as the sole winner of All-Stars edition.

She tweeted:

"At the end of the day, there’s only one Winner of BBN ALL STARS as far as I’m concerned. So keep talking, while I keep cashing out."

Her tweet was, however, perceived as a dig at her fellow reality stars who have openly criticised her.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Phyna and Ilebaye unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Ilebaye also took to her Snapchat account to share a video of her casually using a dollar bill as a tissue to wipe her eyes, implying that she was financially successful.

Fans react as Ilebaye opens up on alleged domestic abuse by her father. Credit: @ilebaye

Source: Instagram

Fans reacted to Illbaye's outbursts

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

blaack__diamondd said:

"Maybe one day, girl children will talk about the abuse from fathers, just maybe 😢."

adeworanjoy said:

"The male child is watching how their father beat their sister and learn how to beat women in d future, so sad 😞."

luxe_lagos_ said:

"You people’s mum will divorce your dad, you’ll grow up and start looking for that father. You think your mum didn’t have sense?"

fab_mommyog said:

"As you beat her for live on social media, tomorrow if man Dey beat am wetin you go come do??? This is wrong mehn!!! Make I sleep abeg."

swt_clara1234

phayvorjay3 said:

"Why always aiming for ladies face and eyes?!!!!"

@Kachukwuside1 said:

"Who are these people?"

Ilebaye sprays dollars on Mercy Eke

Legit.ng previously reported that Ilebaye and Mercy Eke trended over a video of them partying hard at a nightclub.

Ilebaye’s outpouring of love for Mercy caught the attention of many netizens.

In the clip, Ilebaye, who won N120m at the All Stars edition, was seen raining $100 bills on Mercy as her BBNaija colleague danced.

Source: Legit.ng