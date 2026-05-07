Vice President Kashim Shettima had submitted President Tinubu’s nomination forms to the APC NWC in Abuja at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre

Shettima had been received by APC leaders including governors, Tajudeen Abbas and Nentawe Yilwatda during the submission exercise

The move had marked the start of Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid, with APC stakeholders expressing confidence and support

FCT, Abuja - A viral video has captured Vice President Kashim Shettima submitting the nomination and expression of interest forms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

The event took place at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, where Shettima arrived on behalf of the President in what party officials described as the formal commencement of Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Viral Video Shows Shettima Submitting Tinubu's Nomination Forms To APC NWC

Source: Facebook

Shettima received by APC heavyweights

The Vice President was welcomed by a number of top political figures, including state governors, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda.

Party stakeholders and senior officials were also present at the venue as the nomination forms were officially presented to the ruling party’s leadership.

Loyalty and partnership highlighted in submission

The submission was widely framed within party circles as a demonstration of continuity and loyalty within the presidency, with Shettima acting on behalf of his principal.

Speaking in a widely circulated post, Stanley Nkwocha, an aide to the vice president, via X described the development as a key political moment for the administration.

“As loyal deputy submits President Tinubu’s nomination form… Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre to officially submit President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nomination and expression of interest forms to the national officers of the APC,” he stated.

2023 electoral mandate referenced

The 2023 presidential election outcome was also recalled at the event, where Tinubu and Shettima secured over eight million votes to emerge victorious.

Party insiders described the latest submission as the formal beginning of preparations for Tinubu’s second-term ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

APC leaders express optimism

The APC leadership and supporters at the event expressed optimism about the party’s prospects as preparations for the next electoral cycle gather momentum.

According to the statement, the Vice President’s role was seen as a continuation of what party stakeholders described as a strong working relationship within the executive arm of government.

Beginning of re-election bid

The submission of the forms is widely regarded within the party as the official starting point of President Tinubu’s re-election campaign process.

Party supporters at the venue offered prayers and expressed confidence in what they described as another successful electoral outing for the APC.

David Umahi signs Tinubu's presidential nomination form

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has officially signed the nomination form of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office, describing the document as a “victory form” and a symbol of continuity in governance.

Umahi made the declaration while reaffirming his support for the President’s re-election bid ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Source: Legit.ng