Olasunkanmi Tegbe has been confirmed as Minister of Power after a Senate screening that focused heavily on the recurring collapse of the national grid

He assured lawmakers that a 100-day reform plan was already in preparation, adding that Nigerians should hold him responsible if no visible improvements are recorded

The Senate pressed for urgent reforms, citing weak transmission infrastructure, liquidity challenges, and inefficiencies across the electricity value chain

Nigeria’s newly confirmed Minister of Power, Olasunkanmi Tegbe, has promised swift action to tackle recurring national grid failures and improve electricity supply across the country.

He declared that Nigerians should hold him accountable if the situation remains unchanged in the coming months.

Olasunkanmi Tegbe was confirmed as Minister of Power after a Senate screening. Photo: OlasunkamiTegbe

Source: Instagram

Tegbe made the pledge on Wednesday, May 6, during his screening and confirmation at the Senate plenary in Abuja, Punch reported.

Lawmakers subjected the minister to extensive questioning over the persistent crisis in the power sector, which has continued to affect homes, businesses and industrial activities nationwide.

Senate demands power sector reforms

The Senate said the ministry must deliver clear and measurable progress after years of unstable electricity supply, weak transmission infrastructure and mounting financial problems within the sector.

Senators also expressed frustration over repeated promises by successive administrations, warning that Nigerians now expect practical solutions rather than assurances.

Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno described the state of the electricity sector as damaging to economic growth and industrial development. He blamed transmission challenges for the inability to distribute generated electricity efficiently across the country.

“Grid collapse has become a recurring decimal, undermining development. Transmission has failed to match generation capacity,” he said.

Tegbe admitted that the crisis within the sector goes beyond isolated incidents. According to him, weak coordination, poor technical enforcement and inadequate gas supply have contributed to instability in electricity generation and transmission.

“Grid collapse is not accidental; it reflects deeper structural problems,” he said.

Lawmakers reviewed proposals aimed at reforming Nigeria’s struggling electricity sector. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: UGC

Minister promises results within 100 days

The minister disclosed plans to introduce reforms within his first 100 days in office. He also promised a public performance tracking system that Nigerians can monitor to assess the ministry’s progress.

“If there are no results in three months, there will be none in six. Nigerians should hold us accountable,” he declared.

Tegbe also alleged that some individuals benefit from the failures within the power sector and vowed to confront sabotage and resistance to reforms.

“There are elements that do not want the system to work because they benefit from its failure. We will take them on,” he said.

He described vandalism of electricity infrastructure as a security threat and said the ministry would work closely with security agencies to protect critical facilities nationwide.

Lawmakers seek stable electricity supply

Lawmakers also raised concerns over the estimated N6tn liquidity crisis facing the power sector. Tegbe acknowledged the financial challenges and said reforms would include electricity pricing that reflects operational realities while protecting low-income consumers.

“Electricity pricing must reflect market realities, but affordability remains essential. We will ensure a fair balance,” he said.

The minister further promised improved coordination among generation, transmission and distribution companies, expanded metering and wider deployment of renewable energy projects for underserved communities.

“Decentralised energy will be key to reaching underserved communities and ensuring inclusive access,” he said.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin said reliable electricity remained essential for economic competitiveness and industrial growth.

“Our industries cannot thrive without reliable electricity. What we need now are results, not assurances,” he said.

Aso Rock Villa ditches national grid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that plans to remove the Aso Rock Presidential Villa from Nigeria’s national electricity grid by March 2026 have entered their final phase following months of testing on a completed solar power system.

The development was disclosed by the State House Permanent Secretary, Temitope Fashedemi, during the defence of the 2026 budget of the State House before the Senate Committee on Special Duties.

Source: Legit.ng