Lagos CP Moshood Jimoh has warned the task force members against human rights violations and promised accountability

Recent allegations against task force operatives prompt the CP to investigate their conduct and procedures

CP Jimoh urged public collaboration in reporting misconduct while emphasising the task force's essential role in Lagos safety

Ikeja, Lagos state - Moshood Jimoh, Lagos commissioner of police, has said he will not hesitate to dissolve the current members of the state task force and bring in new officers if there is clear evidence of human rights violations established against them.

Jimoh disclosed this at a press briefing at the command headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos, on Saturday, March 21, which was attended by Legit.ng.

Lagos CP Moshood Jimoh emphasises public collaboration and accountability as key to addressing human rights violations and enhancing police operations across the state.

Source: Original

Why did Lagos CP warn task force personnel?

There have been allegations of human rights abuses and extortion against police officers attached to the Lagos state task force.

Recently, a blog published a video showing the task force’s operatives arresting a suspect whom they accused of driving against traffic. The video had elicited criticisms, with some residents alleging that task force officials used excessive force.

However, the police commissioner said his investigations showed that the task force operatives were professional in handling the matter, adding that there was no part in the video where they were seen manhandling the suspect. He said the police operatives acted appropriately by promptly charging the suspect in court. The police boss added that the court granted the suspect bail, but he was remanded in custody due to his inability to perfect the bail conditions.

“The suspect was promptly taken before a mobile court, where the charges were read, and bail was granted,” he said, adding that the "police action terminates where judicial processes begin".

Thus, the police commissioner said he cannot punish his officers when they have not acted illegally. Nevertheless, he stressed that any police officers found guilty of misconduct will face appropriate punishment.

Lagos CP Jimoh meets task force operatives

Regarding the current incident, Jimoh said he had met with the officials of the task force and warned them against human rights abuses.

“We are not going to defend any police officers who embark on any wrongdoing. We won’t,” he said.

He made reference to a case in the Owode Onirin part of the state, where some police officers were found guilty of misconduct.

“If I can charge five police officers to court for the case in Owode Onirin, then who will I not discipline if there is wrongdoing?" the CP asked.

Lagos CP Moshood Jimoh meets with the Lagos Task Force amid renewed concerns over human rights violations and calls for stronger police accountability in Lagos state security operations.

Source: Original

Lagos CP calls for residents' support

Meanwhile, CP Jimoh also appealed to Lagos residents to report any cases of misconduct to the appropriate quarters, just as he assured that all complaints would be thoroughly investigated.

His words:

“We want the general public to know that we are not covering the task force. We have read the riot act to them yesterday that if I have a complaint of any proven wrongdoing again, I will not hesitate to dissolve the entire task force and bring in a new set of officers to join them.

"As we speak, we have been posting new officers to the task force after thorough background checks, training, and reorientation. We are going to engage human rights organisations and CSOs so that we can broaden their minds on human rights.”

Why police use unmarked vehicles for operations - Lagos CP

Responding to a question on police operatives' use of Korope - a small commercial minibus or minivan, typically seating 7-8 passengers, used widely for public transport in Lagos - for operations, CP Jimoh said such vehicles are regarded as "unmarked".

He explained that unmarked vehicles are used in covert operations and help in catching criminals unaware, especially as they, the hoodlums, usually take to their heels at the sight of the normal patrol vehicles, making them evade arrest.

According to the Lagos police chief, marked vehicles (patrol vans) serve as visible deterrents and show of force, while unmarked vehicles are used in undercover operations to enable officers to detect and intercept crimes.

Lagos CP Moshood Jimoh addresses journalists at a press briefing, outlining priorities for security, accountability, and improved policing in the state.

Source: Original

How to keep Lagos safe - CP Jimoh

To ensure Lagos remains safe and secure, CP Jimoh said the police and the residents have to work together. He urged Lagos residents to avoid vilifying law enforcement, calling instead for constructive engagement and stronger collaboration.

Among other non-kinetic security measures, the police boss said his command has an initiative where Lagos youths are engaged in constructive dialogues while also partnering with civil society organisations to restore trust and strengthen the relationship between residents and law enforcement officers.

What to know about Lagos state task force

The Lagos State Taskforce (officially the Special Offences (Enforcement & Regulatory) Unit) enforces environmental, traffic, and security laws to maintain order in Lagos.

Led by Chairman CSP Adetayo Akerele, they frequently clamp down on illegal okada (motorcycle) operations, traffic obstructions, and environmental nuisances, acting under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

CP Jimoh restated that the task force operations in Lagos state are essential in keeping the populous state safe and secure, just as he added that many other states are now copying the security architecture model.

Lagos CP Moshood Jimoh and CSP Akerele, Task Force chairman, during a press briefing on Lagos state security and operations.

Source: Original

Rather than attacking the special unit, the police chief urged Lagosians to work with the Lagos command, assuring that the force is open to engaging residents, identifying its shortcomings, and making necessary improvements.

Police begin hunting for defiant officers still serving VIPs

In another development, Legit.ng reported that to ensure full compliance with President Bola Tinubu’s directive withdrawing police escorts from VIPs, the Nigeria Police Force deployed a monitoring team across key locations in Lagos on December 6, 2025.

The operation was aimed at confirming whether officers previously assigned to unauthorised protection duties had stood down as ordered.

In a post on the official page of the police force, the task force moved through the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge, the domestic wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport and several strategic points. According to the police, no personnel were found violating the directive, and no arrest was made during the checks.

Source: Legit.ng