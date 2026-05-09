Dagrin's mother recently spoke about her late son and life without him, 16 years after his tragic demise

In a video circulating online, the late rapper's mother shared how people took advantage of his death

She also spoke of how only a few celebrities stood by over the years despite promises from many after Dagrin's death

Nigerian indigenous rapper Olaitan Oladapo Olaonipekun, better known as Dagrin, recently made waves online after his mother opened up about her life after his tragic demise 16 years later.

In an interview with PUNCH, Dagrin's mother shared her experience living with the loss of her son.

Dagrin’s mother revealed many exploited the rapper's death for personal gain. Credit: dagrin/punch

Source: Instagram

She spoke about how life has been for the family over the years and the emotional toll of constantly dealing with people who approach them with promises.

According to her, while some Nigerians genuinely supported the family, many others approached the family to seek social media attention and personal gain.

Dagrin's mother disclosed that several people claimed they wanted to help or raise support for the family, but in many cases, nothing meaningful ultimately came of it.

She also revealed that only a handful of celebrities close to the rapper had stood by her and her family over the years.

Despite the limited support, Dagrin's mother revealed she lives a contented life.

Social media users react as Dagrin's mother speaks 16 years after his death. Credit: dagrin

Source: Instagram

On Dagrin's royalty benefits, the rapper's mother revealed she has limited knowledge about it.

"Concerning the royalty benefits, I do not know much about it, I know a little about it, but I do not understand the payment structure, I assume they are doing this to me because they know I am a novice, may be after speaking some people will rise to challege those in charge of my son's royalty benefits," she said.

Legit.ng recalls reporting in 2023 a video showing the dilapidated building Dagrin’s mum lived in.

The video of Dagrin's mother speaking about her experience 16 years after the rapper's demise is below:

Reactions as Dagrin's mother speaks

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Olawale Omo Bamidele commented:

"One thing I've learnt in this life is that most times, we all think we are relevant meanwhile, we are not....

Afam Chinaegbomkpa Nwachukwu wrote:

"Wow, this woman has native intelligence and lives life in its reality, not on mirage."

Temitope Daramola commented:

"Dagrin Akogun Omo Ogun. He paved the way for yoruba rappers.Fellow hiphop stars should stand up to find out about his royalties and make sure the family is getting it right for their care,that is what they can do as lifetime help to his family. Continue to rest in perfect peace...MISOFUNYIN ENTERTAINMENT. Those celebrating remembrance should be consulting the family and not for entertainment to make money."

Adefolaju Adewumie Abiolu said:

"I hope mama gets help to receive Royalties eventually…."

Oluwalosheyifunmi Oladinew Bamigbade commented:

"Too bad there wasn’t streaming then."

Kizz Daniel pays tribute to Dagrin, others

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Kizz Daniel made many people emotional with what he did at his concert.

While performing the song on stage, the music star paid tribute to late celebrities in the entertainment industry.

A large screen displayed photos of departed stars, including late singers Sammie Okposo, Dagrin, and Mohbad.

Several Nollywood actors, such as Bukky Ajayi, Ada Ameh, and Justus Esiri, were also honoured during the tribute.

Source: Legit.ng