Human Rights Lawyer Victor Giwa has refuted claims that he was detained for disobeying a court order

Giwa explained his arrest was due to a disagreement with FCT Commissioner of Police Aina Emmanuel

The property dispute, involving a $40,000 payment and a court-ordered refund rejected by Asabe Waziri

FCT, Abuja-Human Rights Lawyer, and activist Victor Giwa has debunked news making round that he was detained for disobedience to court order and judgement of the court of appeal.

The lawyer, in a statement, on Wednesday, June 5, said the alleged disobedience of court order was in a case involving Asabe Wazirri and Abeh Signature Limited in appeal No: CA/ABJ/CV/246/2022 regarding a property in Maitama.

Reason for the arrest, detention

Narrating the reason for the arrest, Giwas said he was arrested for telling Aina Emmanuel, the FCT commissioner of police that he "cannot sit in his office and interpret court orders."

The lawyer, after his release from the force criminal investigation department, FCID area 10 Abuja, at about 9:30 pm, Tuesday, June 4, further said the reason for his detention by the FCT Commissioner of Police was because he was reportedly irritated by the letter from Giwa’s chamber.

Victor Giwa, however, visited the senior police officers who earlier had reportedly sent some police officers into his client’s premises to arrest one of the staff of his company, Abeh Signature apartment.

Giwa alleged:

"Asabe has been using some officers of the Nigeria police force to forcefully gain entrance and occupy the flats even against a direct and positive FCT High court’s Order restraining Asabe Waziri from trespassing and entering into the premises."

Giwas recalled that Asabe Waziri, a staff of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has been in serious brawl with Abeh signature apartment over his decline to sell a flat to Asabe, for making payment over of over $40, 000 in cash.

He said the property owner had exercised her right to decline the offer for purchase because of her misconduct.

Giwa further narrated:

"Earlier in 2022 an FCT high court Abuja has in final judgement held that Asabe Waziri contract with the property company was validly terminated and ordered that all money paid, should be immediately refunded.

"Abeh signature in obedience to the court order issued a refund to Asabe, but Asabe has rejected the refund."

The property has been in dispute since then as a result of Asabe’s insistence on claiming ownership of the flats and using security operatives to forcefully take possession.

Lawyer accuses DSS operatives of invading Abuja property

In another report, an Abuja-based human rights activist, Barrister Victor Giwa, accused operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) of invading a property in Maitama, Abuja.

The lawyer said the invasion was to enforce a court judgment despite a pending stay of execution application.

Legit.ng reported that the two flats in the property have allegedly been subject to litigation between staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Ms Asabe Waziri, and Abeh Signature Limited.

However, Giwa said the DSS operatives invaded the property despite the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which delivered a stay of execution in the matter about two weeks ago.

