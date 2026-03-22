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Breaking: Former Senator Dumps ADC In Atiku’s Home State, Announces New Party, Video Emerges
Politics

Breaking: Former Senator Dumps ADC In Atiku’s Home State, Announces New Party, Video Emerges

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • Senator Abdulaziz Nyako has defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the ruling APC amidst factional disputes
  • He is the son of former governor Murtala Nyako and previously served in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)
  • Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umar Fintiri welcomes Nyako back, emphasising his importance to state leadership

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yola, Adamawa State - Former Adamawa Central Senator, Abdulaziz Nyako, has dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nyako, who's popularly known as the Commander, announced his defection on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Former senator dumps ADC ahead of 2027 election
Senator Nyako dumps ADC for APC ahead of 2027 election. Photo credit: @IU_Wakilii
Source: Twitter

He left the ADC months after joining due to factions in the Adamawa State chapter.

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He is the son of the former governor of Adamawa state, Murtala Nyako, who confirmed his return to the APC after Governor Ahmandu Fintiri's intervention.

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Nyako represented Adamawa Central in the 8th National Assembly under the APC.

He later decamped to the ADC to contest for the position of governor in Adamawa State.

Adamawa Central Senatorial District covers seven local government areas.

Governor Finiti said he needs someone like Nyako in his team and camp after he moved to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nigerians react as ex-senator dumps ADC for APC

Joel Ajide

All this did not determine Tinubu winning next year, for peoples that understand politics.

Adebola Omooba

Na wao ADC wey never full, dem still comot one from them.

Moyosore Oyetunji

Chai. Some people want to overtake the candidate emeritus in defection.
Lanre Makanjuola II
How will Atiku sleep with this news?
Segun Oshoko
Haha, instead of moving from APC to ADC coalition, but what my eyes are seeing is different to wat I am expecting.

Ifeanyi Offor

He can't get what he wanted in ADC, so he has to move again.

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Asiwaju Yomi Afolabi

Na ADC doing coalition but na APC dey collate.

Edward Sanwi

A lot of funny things will be happening this week.
Interesting days ahead.

Mobolaji BJ

As he later knows that ADC are set of losers.

Tpl Imrana Daura ·

I can't be in Adamawa and leave ADC.
Abdulaziz Nyako defects from ADC to APC
Senator Abdulaziz Nyako returns to APC from ADC.Photo credit: Abdulaziz Nyako
Source: UGC

Federal lawmaker dumps PDP for APC

Recall that Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, representing Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency, Sokoto State, resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dasuki joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after his departure from the PDP on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

The lawmaker in the House of Representatives explained his reason for dumping the PDP for the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections.

12 federal lawmakers defect to new parties

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that no fewer than twelve House of Representatives members officially announced their defection from various political parties.

Read also

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Six lawmakers moved from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), signalling a significant political shift.

Another six defected from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Labour Party to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) during a recent plenary session.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

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APCAdamawa State
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