Tragedy As Deputy Commissioner of Police Collapses, Dies, Details Emerge
- The Nigeria Police Force has been thrown into mourning as a top police officer was found dead in his office
- DCP Abubakar Mohammed Guri, the deceased reportedly slumped and died shortly after entering his office at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, without showing any signs of ailment
- The leadership of the NPF is yet to release an official report on the troubling development
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
FCT, Abuja - Tragedy struck as a deputy commissioner of police, DCP Abubakar Mohammed Guri, the DC in the office of Compol Mopol, Force Headquarters, has reportedly died.
According to reports making the rounds on Tuesday, June 4, the DCP reportedly slumped and gave up the ghost on Monday, June 3, in his office.
How the top officer died
As reported by Vanguard, sources said the late DCP who was in his uniform, collapsed on his seat in his office and was quickly taken to the Clinic inside police headquarters for medical assistance, where he was confirmed dead.
Meanwhile, the top cop before his demise looked hale and hearty and even exchanged pleasantries with police officers and staff of the Mopol department when he reported for duty on the said date.
The source reported:
“Some officers rushed him to the hospital and even before reaching there, he had already passed away.”
As of the time of filing this report, no official reasons have been adduced for the death of the officer.
Source: Fatique led to the death of the officer
However, a source who pleaded anonymity, opined that the senior officer’s sudden collapse and death may not be unconnected with heart failure.
Buttressing his point, the source noted that in recent times, many police officers out of fatigue have suffered the same fate, because they work round the clock, even at night, without rest.
Interestingly, the office of the Force public relations officer is yet to release an official statement regarding the late officer's demise, The Nigerian Tribune reported.
IGP Egbetokun mourns as former commissioner of police dies
Legit.ng reported earlier that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, on Saturday, November 18, expressed his condolences on the passing of Fatai Adio Shittu (retired).
Legit.ng learnt that Shittu's demise occurred on Friday, November 17. The deceased was aged 73.
A statement by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, said the Kwara-born former commissioner's exit "is deeply mourned".
