The Nigeria Police Force has been thrown into mourning as a top police officer was found dead in his office

DCP Abubakar Mohammed Guri, the deceased reportedly slumped and died shortly after entering his office at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, without showing any signs of ailment

The leadership of the NPF is yet to release an official report on the troubling development

FCT, Abuja - Tragedy struck as a deputy commissioner of police, DCP Abubakar Mohammed Guri, the DC in the office of Compol Mopol, Force Headquarters, has reportedly died.

According to reports making the rounds on Tuesday, June 4, the DCP reportedly slumped and gave up the ghost on Monday, June 3, in his office.

How the top officer died

As reported by Vanguard, sources said the late DCP who was in his uniform, collapsed on his seat in his office and was quickly taken to the Clinic inside police headquarters for medical assistance, where he was confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, the top cop before his demise looked hale and hearty and even exchanged pleasantries with police officers and staff of the Mopol department when he reported for duty on the said date.

The source reported:

“Some officers rushed him to the hospital and even before reaching there, he had already passed away.”

As of the time of filing this report, no official reasons have been adduced for the death of the officer.

Source: Fatique led to the death of the officer

However, a source who pleaded anonymity, opined that the senior officer’s sudden collapse and death may not be unconnected with heart failure.

Buttressing his point, the source noted that in recent times, many police officers out of fatigue have suffered the same fate, because they work round the clock, even at night, without rest.

Interestingly, the office of the Force public relations officer is yet to release an official statement regarding the late officer's demise, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

