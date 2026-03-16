FCT Police PRO, Josephine Adeh, said investigations showed the alleged threat letter did not originate from bandits but from mischief makers seeking to spread panic

Josephine Adeh stated that the command urged residents of Kungaboku and neighbouring Paze communities to disregard the letter and remain calm

Josephine Adeh confirmed that security personnel were deployed around the affected communities to prevent any possible attack and reassure residents of their safety

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has said it uncovered the individuals responsible for a letter that allegedly threatened attacks on communities in Abuja, dismissing earlier reports that suspected bandits issued the warning.

Police authorities described the development as an attempt by individuals to spread fear among residents of affected communities within the Federal Capital Territory.

Police uncover the authors of the threatening letter, confirming it does not originate from bandits. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: UGC

Police dismiss alleged bandit threat

Reports circulating on March 15 and 16, 2026, claimed that suspected bandits had sent a threat letter through a student of a private school in Kungaboku community, warning of planned attacks on the village and nearby Paze community.

The alleged threat was reportedly linked to the killing of a bandit commander during a recent security operation carried out by the police Anti-Kidnapping Unit in collaboration with troops of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Guards Brigade, Punch reported.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, March 16, the Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Josephine Adeh, said investigations showed the letter did not originate from bandits.

“Following a thorough investigation into the matter, the Command wishes to inform the general public that the said letter originated from mischief makers seeking to spread fear and panic within the community for their mischievous purposes,” she said.

Residents urged to remain calm

Adeh urged residents of Kungaboku and neighbouring Paze communities to disregard the letter and avoid unnecessary panic.

“The Command, therefore, calls on members of the affected communities and the general public to disregard the letter and remain calm. However, residents are enjoined to remain vigilant and security conscious at all times,” the statement partly read.

Security deployment intensified

Despite the findings, the police said additional security personnel had been deployed around the communities to reassure residents and prevent any potential threat.

Security authorities confirm the source of the threatening letter and say findings indicate it is not from bandits. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Getty Images

“The Command has also deployed personnel in and around the affected communities to forestall any possible attack and to further reassure residents of their safety and the Command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property across the Federal Capital Territory,” Adeh added.

She also encouraged residents to promptly report suspicious movements or activities through police emergency lines, Vanguard reported.

The police reiterated their commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the Federal Capital Territory, which is administered by the Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Police arrest six pastors over fake miracles

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Ondo State Police Command reports that six men have been arrested for allegedly posing as pastors and defrauding residents of Idanre community in Idanre Local Government Area.

The suspects, identified as Fadahunsi, Kolade, Tijani, Iyanuoluwa, Arijesulola, and Ademola, are accused of staging fake miracles to deceive unsuspecting victims.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Kazeem, the arrests followed a coordinated operation on February 16, 2026. He explained that operatives of the Command’s Tactical Teams, working with Community Safety Officers, acted on credible intelligence about a suspected fraud syndicate in Idanre and its environs.

Source: Legit.ng