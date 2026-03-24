Former Kaduna Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, arrived at the Federal High Court under heavy ICPC security

Journalists were barred from the courtroom as DSS, police, and NSCDC intensified security

ICPC’s John Odey said El-Rufai and Joel Adoga faced charges of public property conversion and money laundering, with a separate state case for abuse of office and fraud

Kaduna state - A former Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, arrived at the Federal High Court, Kaduna, on Tuesday morning, March 24, amid heightened security for his arraignment over alleged corruption-related offences.

El-Rufai was driven to the court premises in a Hilux vehicle at around 9:00 a.m. and remained inside for over 30 minutes before being escorted into the courtroom at approximately 9:34 a.m.

Malam Nasir El-Rufai, ex-Kaduna Governor, reaches the Federal High Court amid heavy security on March 24. Photo credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

Dressed in a light green babanriga and matching cap, he was heavily protected by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Department of State Services (DSS), who formed a security cordon around him.

El-Rufai in court: Access restricted as journalists kept outside

Journalists who arrived as early as 7:00 a.m. were barred from entering the courtroom by DSS personnel.

Security had been intensified around the court, located at the old Nigerian Defence Academy, with operatives from the Nigeria Police Force, Mobile Police Force, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps deployed from dawn.

Vehicular movement around the area was restricted, forcing motorists into a single lane along the Ungwan Sarki-Kawo route, causing significant traffic disruptions.

Charges outlined by ICPC

According to John Odey, Head of Media and Public Communications for the ICPC, El-Rufai will be arraigned alongside Joel Adoga under suit number FHC/KD/73/2026. The charges include alleged conversion and possession of public property, as well as money laundering.

“The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission is set to arraign the former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i, and one Joel Adoga at the Federal High Court of Nigeria in the Kaduna Judicial Division on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. The charges range from conversion of and possession of public property to money laundering,” Odey stated.

In addition, the ICPC disclosed that a separate charge marked KDH/KAD/ICPC/01/26 had been filed against El-Rufai and Amadu Sule before a Kaduna State High Court.

The state charges include abuse of office, fraud, intent to commit fraud, and conferring undue advantage.

“Similarly, another charge against Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i and one Amadu Sule has been filed before a Kaduna State High Court in the Kaduna Judicial Division. The charges range from abuse of office and fraud to intent to commit fraud and conferring undue advantage, among others,” the ICPC added.

Malam Nasir El-Rufai, former Kaduna Governor, is escorted into the Federal High Court under heavy security on March 24. Photo credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

Both cases were filed on March 18, 2026, with the arraignment date for the state court to be communicated later. The commission emphasised that El-Rufai had been duly served, reaffirming its commitment to due process and the rule of law.

Background and family concerns

El-Rufai’s arraignment follows growing pressure from stakeholders, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which had called for either his release or arraignment, describing his prolonged detention without formal charges as unconstitutional.

Muslim Rights Concern also criticised the extended detention, while his family expressed concerns over alleged violations of his rights.

As reported by Punch, El-Rufai was initially detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on February 16, 2026, granted bail two days later, and subsequently re-arrested by the ICPC, remaining in custody pending his court appearance.

Obi tackles continuous detention of El-Rufai

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a former presidential candidate of the Peter Obi has condemned the arrest and detention of ex-Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, describing it as “political persecution”.

Obi spoke on Sunday, March 22, during a meeting with stakeholders of the African Democratic Congress in Kaduna, emphasising that the ongoing detention raises concerns about democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng