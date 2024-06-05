The Ogun State Police Command is actively searching for a tenant named Mr. Emmanuel in Arigbabu village in Ogun state

Sagamu, Ogun-The Ogun state Police command is currently seeking a tenant, identified as Mr. Emmanuel, residing in Arigbabu village, Sotubo, Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

This pursuit comes after an altercation between the tenant and his landlord, Benjamin Apeh, resulted in the latter's collapse and subsequent demise.

Police begins search for tenant after death of landlord Photo credit: Omolola Odutola

Source: Facebook

Apeh and Emmanuel were reportedly engaged in a dispute over unpaid rent when the incident occurred, Punch reported.

According to Omolola Odutola, spokesperson for the Ogun state police command, the details emerged in a statement released in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Odutola clarified that the occurrence was reported as a suspected murder case on Monday at 5:00 p.m. by the deceased's daughter, Miss Precious Apeh.

The spokesperson further stated that the daughter of the deceased informed the police that her father had confronted his tenant at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday regarding outstanding rent payments.

Landlord's death

Precious relayed to the authorities that around 6:30 a.m. the following Sunday, June 2, she overheard her father engaged in a dispute with the tenant outside their residence, during which the tenant allegedly made threats to harm him.

She said:

“During the argument, Apeh collapsed and was rushed to the NNPC Hospital, Mosimi but was later confirmed dead by the attending doctor.

“The suspect fled the scene, but efforts are underway to apprehend him.

“Detectives led by SP Temitope Fapohunda visited the scene, took photographs, and further updates will be communicated."

Investigation begins

The PPRO noted that an investigation had begun on the case.

