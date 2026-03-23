Department of State Services (DSS) officers raid Abubakar Malami's residence hours after Atiku Abubakar's solidarity visit in Abuja

During Atiku's visit to Malami, he urges the release of political detainees, asserting that the ..no one should face detention for political beliefs

Nigerians have taken to socila media to express mixed reactions after the video of the DSS operation went viral

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) have raided the residence of the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN. In Abuja.

The DSS officers stormed Malami’s residence hours after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar visited him on Monday, March 23, 2026.

Atiku led a delegation on a solidarity visit to the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, following his return to the country on Saturday night, March 21, 2026, from Umrah (lesser Hajj).

He said no Nigerian should be detained simply because they do not share the same ideology or political platform with the government of the day.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) served a notice to the authorities detaining former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and all other political detainees to release them.

In a post shared via his X handle @atiku, he wrote:

"I wish to serve notice to the authorities detaining former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, @elrufai, and all other political detainees to release them henceforth. No one should be detained simply because they do not share the same ideology or political platform with the government of the day."

Legit.ng reports that Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, alleged that assets linked to Malami represented less than a quarter of misappropriated funds.

Nigerians react as DSS raids Malami's residence

The video of the DSS raid operation at Malami’s residence has emerged with mixed reactions from Nigerians.

@Otunbacashogy2

No retreat, the. No surrender, Malami Don buy market.

@mardortii

Maybe Atiku don drop ham cashDss no gbo pa.

@tunazkid5

Abuja gbode kan leni Monday ooo.

@OgeSMaduagwu

I thought Peter Obi was the problem

Peter Obi visits Malami day after release on nail

Recall that the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, visited Malami to show support amid ongoing legal challenges.

The former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation faces serious allegations, including terrorism financing and fraud charges.

Details of the Obi-Malami meeting after the former AGF was released on bail remain undisclosed, raising public interest.

“What EFCC did to Malami’s investigation file"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) denied that there was a political motivation behind Malami's ongoing investigation.

The EFCC Chairman, Olukoyede, defended the agency and said it ensured professionalism in all cases, regardless of political affiliations.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Malami predates the current EFCC leadership, as many hope for a transparent probe.

Source: Legit.ng