Gunmen attacked a police post in Oyo State, resulting in the death of Inspector Aliu Oluwole

The state Police comamnd launched a manhunt for the attackers following recent violence against forest rangers

Oyo State authorities vow to ensure perpetrators face justice for heinous acts

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Oyo State - Gunmen attacked police operatives at Budo Masalasi Border Post and killed an inspector in Oyo State.

Legit.ng reports that the incident comes weeks after suspected bandits attacked and killed five forest rangers at the National Park Service office in Oloka community, Oriire local government area.

Relatives confirmed that some officers were resting during the assault, with one victim reportedly found dead on a prayer mat.

The Oyo State Police Command has commenced an immediate manhunt and a comprehensive investigation following the tragic incident.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, said the late Inspector, Aliu Oluwole, reportedly died while courageously repelling the attack.

The gunmen also seized his AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition (breach number 4516).

As reported by Vangaurd, Olayinka confirmed the tragic incident on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

He said the Commissioner of Police directed an intensive operation to track down the perpetrators.

“Preliminary findings reveal that some of the attackers sustained gunshot injuries and are currently being pursued by security operatives.”

DSP Olayinka described the attack as a heinous act and affirmed the police’s resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The police spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing as security operatives continue the manhunt.

“We remain committed to ensuring that those responsible for this crime are apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.”

Suspected IPOB members kill 2 police officers

Recall that suspected Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members attacked a police checkpoint, resulting in two officer fatalities.

The state Police spokesperson, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said assailants fled with injuries while the police vehicle was set ablaze.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Giwa, said the investigation is ongoing as security patrols are intensified in Enugu State.

Gunmen kill Police Inspector in Edo attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck at Ihievbe-Ogben in the Owan East local government area of Edo state on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Gunmen ambushed and attacked quarry workers, killing a police inspector, injuring another police officer, and an expatriate.

The state police spokesperson, Moses Yamu, provided more details about the tragic incidents and the injured persons.

Source: Legit.ng