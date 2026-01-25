Troops kill six terrorists and rescue a kidnapped girl in Zamfara State operation

Maradun LGA, Zamfara State - Troops of the 8 Division Garrison Strike Force have killed six terrorists and rescued a kidnapped underage girl in Zamfara State.

The soldiers killed the terrorists during coordinated raids on insurgent camps in the Sububu Forest area of the Maradun local government area.

The Media Information Officer of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Captain David Adewusi, said the troops first stormed Indulumu village, where two terrorists were killed, and an AK-47 rifle was recovered.

Adewusi said the operation was part of renewed efforts to degrade terrorist networks terrorising rural communities in the North-West region of the country.

As reported by The Punch, he made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

The spokesperson of the troops operating under Operation FANSAN YAMMA said:

“The offensive was aimed at dismantling terrorist enclaves and restoring peace to Zamfara State. Our troops displayed exceptional bravery and tactical efficiency in neutralising the threats encountered.”

He further stated that the Strike Force killed four terrorists at Ruduno village and destroyed two motorcycles used for logistics and mobility.

He disclosed that several terrorist camps and life-support structures in Magaji, Galakaje, Filinga, and Kukatara were also destroyed.

He said the operation denied the terrorists safe havens and logistics support.

Adewusi added that the troops recovered another AK-47 rifle, a magazine loaded with 28 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

According to Adewusi, troops rescued a kidnapped underage victim identified as Halira Ibrahim after pushing further into the forest.

“The rescue underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting vulnerable citizens and combating kidnapping in the region."

Source: Legit.ng