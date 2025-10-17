Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Gunmen have launched a fatal attack on a police station in Zonkwa town, Zangon Kataf local government area (LGA) of Kaduna state.

As reported by Daily Trust, the assailants killed at least two officers.

The incident, which occurred on Friday evening, October 17, left residents in a state of shock.

Eyewitnesses divulged that immediately the attackers stormed the station located a few meters from Kamyim Hotel, Kurmin-Bi Zonkwa, they started shooting sporadically. They were said to be attempting to free some suspected vandals earlier arrested in Kachia town.

A witness who requested anonymity said:

“They believed that the suspects were being detained at the Zonkwa Police station. However, it was later gathered that the suspects were not being held at the station. But the havoc had already been done."

A security source also confirmed the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state police command has yet to issue an official statement on the attack as of the time of this report.

More to follow...

