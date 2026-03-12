Yhemolee shared a post on his Instagram story as he fulfilled his mother's wish to get a new car

The elderly woman had asked her son to change her car as she shared the picture of her dream car for the International Women's Day celebration

She shared the picture of the kind of care she wants and her son asked about her three other cars

Socialite and nightlife enthusiast Idowu Adeyemi, better known as Yhemolee, put a big smile on his mother’s face after granting her special request during the International Women’s Day celebration.

The socialite’s mother had asked to add another car to her fleet and even shared the kind of car she wanted. According to her, the car was to celebrate International Women’s Day, as she asked her son to get it for her.

Yhemolee reacts to mother’s request

Reacting to the message his mother sent him on WhatsApp, the father of one said the elderly woman had been spending too much time on Instagram.

He asked what happened to her three cars for her to be requesting another one to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Yhemolee’s mother responded, noting that she simply loved the car and wanted it for the celebration. She added that she wanted the Lexus in white.

Yhemolee fulfills mother’s wish for new car

Later, Yhemolee surprised his mother by getting the Lexus for her, though he bought a black one instead of white.

When she saw the car, she danced and laughed at the same time as she approached it. Yhemolee’s mother then embraced him and showered him with praises for fulfilling her wish.

Celebrities who recently bought cars for parents

Recall that a few celebrities recently bought cars for their parents. Regina Daniels bought two jeeps for her mother and another car for her sister to mark her birthday.

Also, Asake gave his mother and father different cars after he returned to Nigeria.

Reactions to Yhemolee's gift to mother

Reactions have trailed the gift that Yhemolee gave to his mother. Many gushed over the woman as they prayed to do the same for their parents. Here are comments below:

@rfsfashion_store shared:

"I would do this for my mum also in Jesus name Amen."

@2610kitchen stated:

"Mummy wants it, mummy gets it. Period."

@lingeriebytemmy wrote:

"May we all do same for our parents."

@carphy_flinks said:

"Omo! Me I don taya o. Make my mama self make me proud."

@gen_osahon commented:

"She said she wants white, why did you buy black?"

@damstar_ commented:

"Really love when children take care of their parents because alot of children are ingrates."

