Bandits Storm National Park Service in Oyo, Kill Five

Five National Park Service operatives were killed when gunmen attacked their post in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State late Tuesday night

Relatives confirmed that some officers were resting during the assault, with one victim reportedly found dead on a prayer mat

Community leaders expressed concern over security risks linked to nearby forest settlements, while residents reported sighting an aircraft

Five operatives of the National Park Service stationed in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State were killed late Tuesday night after gunmen stormed their post around 9pm.

Some of the officers were shot at, and others burned to death. The bandits then packed their weapons before fleeing into the forest.

Five National Park operatives were killed in a late-night attack in Oloka. Photo: FB/IbrahimWasilat

A relative of one of the victims told Legit.ng that the officers were believed to be resting when the assault began. One of the bodies was reportedly found on a prayer mat, raising the impression that the officer was shot while observing prayers.

Family members have described the discovery as deeply painful and shocking.

Gunmen Attack National Park Operatives

Grief spread quickly through the community as relatives began receiving confirmation of the deaths. Iya Saki, the mother-in-law of one of the slain officers, was almost expressionless when the news reached her.

She expressed deep sorrow and appealed for authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore calm in the area.

Another distant family member, Mr Muritala, identified as one of the respected elders in Ikoyi-Ile, a neighbouring community, said residents have long been worried about security due to their proximity to forest settlements.

He said:

"We are very disadvantaged and at high risk because we are surrounded by many Fulani people. And we have been engaging them to not take in any people of questionable character."

Some of the victims’ remains were partially burnt by the assailants. State authorities, including the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police, later evacuated the bodies for documentation and investigation. However, a few families have demanded the release of their relatives’ remains to enable proper burial rites in line with cultural and religious practices.

Community Fears, Surveillance And Security Response

In nearby Ikoyi-Ile, residents reported seeing an aircraft flying toward the area in recent time. Some locals believe the aircraft may have been the drone recently acquired by the Oyo State government for security surveillance, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Community leaders have called for increased patrols and stronger intelligence gathering to prevent further violence. Residents said fear remains high as many families worry about possible repeat attacks, especially in remote settlements close to forest corridors.

