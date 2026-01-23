Gunmen attacked a tin mining site in Gakok , Kuru community , Jos South LGA of Plateau State , killing seven youths

The victims were said to have been engaged in legitimate mining activities when their lives were cut short

The Plateau Youth Council condemned the incident, describing it as part of the “unending cycle of orchestrated violence and bloodshed” in the state

Gunmen reportedly invaded a tin mining site in Gakok, Kuru community, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State in the early hours of Thursday.

The assailants killed seven young men who were engaged in mining activities, The Cable reported.

Victims identified

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-terrorism publication, the victims were identified as:

- Dung Gyang, 19

- Weng Dung, 26

- Francis Paul, 25

- Samuel Peter, 22

- Dung Simon, 28

- Pam Dung, 23

- Francis Markus, 15

Security operatives reportedly found cases of 7.62mm ammunition at the scene. The corpses were later moved to the Primary Health Care Centre, Dabwak, Kuru.

Plateau youth council condemns killings

In a statement, Gyang Sunday Pwajok, secretary-general of the Plateau Youth Council (PYC), Jos South LGA chapter, said the deceased were “peacefully striving to make ends meet through legitimate mining activities when their lives were brutally cut short”.

Pwajok stated that the incident deepened the pain of Plateau residents, stressing that the state continued to suffer from an “unending cycle of orchestrated violence and bloodshed”.

He added:

“This tragic incident further deepens the pain, fear and anger of our people, as Plateau State continues to witness an unending cycle of orchestrated violence and bloodshed. The persistent wave of killings is deeply disturbing and unacceptable.”

The PYC extended condolences to the families of the victims and the Kuru community, urging authorities to strengthen mining site unions and enforce strict regulations. The council also called for effective security coordination and an immediate ban on night mining, which it said exposed youths to avoidable dangers.

Police response awaited

Alfred Alabo, spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, was yet to respond to enquiries regarding the incident at the time of reporting.

The attack followed a similar incident in December 2025, when at least 12 people were killed and three others abducted after gunmen attacked miners in Fan community, Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.

