Benue state - Suspected armed herdsmen have killed a police officer and three others in Gwer West local government area of Benue state

The police officer was killed while defending the people during the attack in Aondona Village.

Armed herdsmen kill police officer and 3 others in fresh Benue attack. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Sewuese Anene, said the police responded on time when the incident was reported.

As reported by Vanguard, Anene stated this while speaking with newsmen on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Makurdi, the state capital.

“The police responded when the case of Aondoana was reported, and 3 bodies were recovered, and the investigation is ongoing.

“Note also that a policeman died defending one of the villages just a few hours before this incident in Gwer-West Local Government,”

However, residents of the Gwer-West local government insisted that the gunmen attacked four communities.

The suspected herdsmen allegedly killed over 30 persons, injured seven, and kidnapped two people.

A local source said over 15 persons were killed in the Aondona community, seven in Ahume, five in Tyolaha, six in Orbiam community, and two others were kidnapped.

The source further said that the armed herdsmen first attacked Aondona town on Saturday evening and continued on Monday at Ahume Village, among

Two soldiers, others Killed in deadly Benue attack

Recall that four people including two soldiers were reportedly killed by suspected bandits in a fresh attack on the Benue community.

The chairman of Apa LGA, Adam Ogwola, in an interview on Thursday, noted that the attack occurred on Wednesday as the bandits ambushed the community.

The acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Whirl Stroke, Captain Lawal Osabo, and the Benue state police command’s spokesperson, Catherine Anene, are yet to react to the development.

APC chieftain, three others killed in Benue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the ruling APC, Akaabo Johnson, and three other people were reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be armed herders in Benue state.

The attack reportedly described as unprovoked, occurred in the Mbatsada communities of Mbalom and Mbasombo wards, Gwer East LGA.

The chairman of Gwer-East LGA, Timothy Adi, confirmed the incident and shared further details, but the state police command has yet to release an official statement.

